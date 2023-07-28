Meta’s Finances Reveal Why Facebook Is Still Its Beating Heart

Signaling a return to normalcy across the digital advertising space, Meta posted a healthy revenue on Wednesday in its Q2 earnings and gave a glowing outlook for the next quarter.



But hidden in the data is the reality that Mark Zuckerberg’s company relies on the star power of Facebook — and there are just a few rising stars that might break out of its limelight.



By the numbers, this is the core of Meta:

3.88 billion: Meta’s monthly active users

Meta’s family of apps — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — represent the world’s largest social media platforms with more than a billion users on each. And despite concerns that Meta hit middle age and is falling out of fashion with Gen Z, the company added roughly 370 million users in the last two years across these services.

Now with nearly 4 billion monthly users, Meta boasts just shy of 50% of the world’s population driving traffic to its servers.

3.03 billion: Facebook’s monthly active users

This may come as a surprise to many, but Meta’s original product, the 19-year-old Facebook, remains the most popular social network in its suite of products. Big blue is aging gracefully: The platform pulled in 130 million new users in recent months to take its monthly figures to 3.03 billion users — up from from 2.89 billion users two years ago.



Facebook’s customer base represents 78% of the company’s total number of active users. Even with new products like Threads, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp, Facebook is ultimately Meta’s cash cow, with the average revenue per user exceeding $53 in the US and Canada.

200 billion: The number of daily views on Reels

Reels is the Meta competitor to TikTok and the short-form video feature has become a mainstay on Facebook and Instagram. According to Mark Zuckerberg speaking during this week’s earnings call, Reels pulls in 200 billion views a day — that’s equivalent to the entire US population of 331 million people all watching 602 videos every day.

Reels is a key part of Meta’s content discovery engine, and its revenue for 2023 is expected to top $10 billion, putting it almost on par with rival TikTok which recorded $9.9 billion last year.

$31.5 billion: Meta advertising revenue last quarter

Meta is essentially an advertising company. Its non-ad business brought in only $501 million last quarter, while digital advertising raked in $31.5 billion and shows no sign of slowing down in the revenue mix.

For years, Meta has attempted to diversify beyond ads to e-commerce, payments and subscriptions. But those efforts still haven’t yielded the desired results and the company overall doesn’t seem ready to compromise its lead in digital advertising by limiting the reach of its features.