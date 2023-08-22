Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Threads Web Version Launching This Week

Threads will soon be available to use on web browsers, according to a Tuesday announcement by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The news comes more than a month after Threads made its debut on the Android and iOS app stores.
At launch, the Threads’ website resembled an extremely stripped-down version of the app. Users can’t login or register for an account on the web, nor can they share a post or engage with Threads content beyond viewing it.
But Zuckerberg confirmed the company is set to roll out a browser version “over the next few days.”
The new web version will apparently mirror the features and look of the smartphone app, although the navigation tabs will be located at the top of the page.
Users also won’t be able to edit their profiles or send a post to Instagram DM via the web version, according to The Verge.
Threads made a splash when it launched as an alternative to Twitter in July, garnering 100 million users in a week. But engagement has since tanked as Meta tries to add new features to retain these users.
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg To Make Surprise Threads Announcement Wednesday
- MrBeast Pitches Himself to Mark Zuckerberg for Threads CEO Job
- Meta Admits Threads Is ‘Not Perfect’ at Retaining Users: Report
- Mark Zuckerberg Teases Twitter Alternative Threads Launch Time On Instagram
- Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over ‘Copy-Cat’ App Threads
- Jordan Asks Meta CEO Zuckerberg to Hand Over Content Moderation Documents
- UberEats Code Reveals New AI Food Recommendations ToolTech
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- Malfunctioning Internet Satellites Could Cost Insurers MillionsTech
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech