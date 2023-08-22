Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Threads Web Version Launching This Week

Threads will soon be available to use on web browsers, according to a Tuesday announcement by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



The news comes more than a month after Threads made its debut on the Android and iOS app stores.



At launch, the Threads’ website resembled an extremely stripped-down version of the app. Users can’t login or register for an account on the web, nor can they share a post or engage with Threads content beyond viewing it.



But Zuckerberg confirmed the company is set to roll out a browser version “over the next few days.”



The new web version will apparently mirror the features and look of the smartphone app, although the navigation tabs will be located at the top of the page.



Users also won’t be able to edit their profiles or send a post to Instagram DM via the web version, according to The Verge.



Threads made a splash when it launched as an alternative to Twitter in July, garnering 100 million users in a week. But engagement has since tanked as Meta tries to add new features to retain these users.