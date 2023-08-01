Meta To Try New Consent Approach To Digital Advertising in Europe - The Messenger
Meta To Try New Consent Approach To Digital Advertising in Europe

The European market accounts for almost a quarter of Meta's revenue, and ads are a critical part of that equation

Abubakar Idris
A pedestrian walks in front of the ‘Meta’ logo.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Instagram and Facebook might soon have to ask European users for permission before using their data to serve them ads, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The proposal is aimed to help settle the long-standing conflict between Meta and the European Union over the former’s advertising practices, according to sources cited by the Journal.

Under the proposal, Meta will ask users in Europe if they want to see targeted ads based on the data Meta collects on their behavior on Meta apps, for example, the videos they watch or the content they share, the Journal reported.

The new permission system could be introduced by the end of October, the Journal cited sources as saying.

The move could clear Meta’s path forward with European regulators — the European market, including the UK and Turkey, accounted for 23% of Meta’s $31.5 billion revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

The conflict is related to the 2018 introduction of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a wide ranging legal instrument to protect consumer’s data on the internet. Meta has tried to use different approaches to comply with the law, including updating its terms of services.

But European regulators pushed back: In January, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission slapped Meta with a $430 million fine, and ruled that Meta should not require users to agree to personalized ads tied to their online activities. Then, in May, the European Data Protection Board fined the company a further $1.3 billion for allegedly breaching privacy laws by transferring EU user data to American servers.

Meta has a consent protocol in place, but that system, which rolled out in April, requires users to complete a long form that’s only available on Instagram or Facebook’s help pages.

The new proposed protocol is simpler: It would require users to give a straightforward “yes” or “no” consent within the app, similar to other permission requirements such as location and camera access, before Meta can show any ads. And under EU law, the app must remain available to users even if they decline to consent to targeted ads.

Meta did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

