Meta to Enter Mediation With Kenyan Moderators Suing It For $1.6 Billion

Meta will try to end a billion-dollar lawsuit with Kenya-based content moderators through mediation.
The 184 former moderators accuse Meta and its subcontractors in Kenya of providing poor working conditions, including inadequate mental health care, and laying them off without cause. They’re seeking $1.6 billion in compensation.
Meta and its subcontractors will have 21 days to resolve the dispute with the content moderators, according to a new consent order filed in Kenya’s
Employment and Labor Relations Court.
Moderators who worked for Meta’s subcontractors have previously described their work as being “tortuous” and “horrifying.” It included watching videos of children being molested and people being murdered.
Neither Meta nor its contractors could be reached for comment.
The lawsuit brought on by the content moderators in Kenya is the first of its kind outside the U.S. and could have ramifications on content moderators worldwide.
