Meta Takes Aim at OpenAI with Upcoming AI Coding Assistant: Report

Meta is set to release an AI-powered tool to enable developers to generate programming code automatically, The Information reports.
The coding tool, apparently called Code Llama, will be free and open sourced, according to the report. The tool is built on top of Meta’s Llama 2 large-language model, which can generate text-based answers to user prompts much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Llama 2 is itself an open source model, which means anyone can use it to power an AI tool.
Meta declined to comment to The Messenger at this time on the report or Code Llama.
If it comes to fruition, Code Llama would directly compete with Github, a code repository that has a subscription-only Copilot tool to turn natural language prompts into code across dozens of coding languages, and OpenAI’s coding tools, including the Codex tool, which debuted in 2021, and more current chat models, including GPT-3.5, the model that powers ChatGPT, which can also spit out code according to user prompts in various code languages.
