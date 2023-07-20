Meta Scales Back Ambitions for Its AR Glasses

As VR and mixed reality headsets including Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro increasingly adopt expensive, high-end screens, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is reportedly scaling back its ambitions and using older, less expensive displays.

Meta's AR glasses, codenamed Artemis, had been previously reported to use microLED panels, which would offer similar contrast and better brightness than the high-tech OLED screens in competing devices like the Apple Vision Pro headset. But according to a new report in The Information, complications around a recent acquisition have led Meta to fall back on older LCoS (liquid crystal on silicon) technology, and to pare back other features related to viewing angle and connectivity.

The Messenger reached out to Meta for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Meta's headset will also reportedly use a glass waveguide, which will limit the viewing angle of any AR graphics to 50 degrees. Waveguides are what allow AR graphics projected onto glass to reach the wearer’s eyes; while Meta had reportedly hoped to use a silicon carbide waveguide that would have expanded viewing angles to 70 degrees, it will now have to use the same material as competing glasses like Microsoft's HoloLens.

The Information's report tracks Meta’s woes to its 2020 acquisition of British display company Plessey, which Meta hoped would give it access to the best AR displays, and keep them out of the hands of the competition. Since then, development of Plessey’s technology has stalled, according to the report, particularly in regards to brightness.

Aging displays aren’t the only problem facing Meta’s AR glasses. According to The Information, the glasses come with a wireless computer "puck" that can be carried in a pocket, and that device's features have also been pulled back, so it won't include lidar or a projector, which would have been used to scan real-world objects into AR, and show them to others.

Meta’s AR woes follow similar issues with similar products. The Information’s report says that the company will no longer produce its high-end Quest Pro headset, which has camera-powered AR akin to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro, once it runs out of its current stock of parts.

Meta lost $13.7 billion in operating costs for its Reality Labs division in 2022 and $3.99 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Meta’s smaller and presumably less expensive AR glasses could still fill a niche that Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro doesn't —although the jury’s still out on whether even Apple can make the public adopt the metaverse. According to a recent report from the Financial Times, Apple will ship fewer than 400,000 headsets at launch, far fewer than its original plans for 1.5 million.