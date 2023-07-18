Meta Just Open-Sourced Its AI Model To The Internet, But Critics Worry About Misuse

Meta is doubling down on open source and releasing its AI model, LLaMA 2, to the internet. The move means anyone can build a chatbot off the back of the large-language model much like others have done with ChatGPT — but without the safety guardrails that companies like Microsoft and Google have implemented on their models.

The idea is that by making Meta’s AI model open source, it will invite more scrutiny from independent researchers online. It’s an opposing approach to the black box tactic employed by Google and Microsoft as they’ve rolled out their own AI models.

“When software is open, more people can scrutinize it to identify and fix potential issues,” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta, said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Critics of open-source AI argue that making models like LlaMA 2 available to the public without restraints could accelerate the spread of disinformation and even be used to generate child sexual abuse material.

LLaMA 2 was trained with 40 percent more data than Meta’s original model, LLaMA, which was released only months ago, according to the New York Times.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what you all build,” said Zuckerberg on Tuesday.