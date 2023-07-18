Meta Just Open-Sourced Its AI Model To The Internet, But Critics Worry About Misuse

Meta is doubling down on open source and releasing its AI model, LLaMA 2, to the internet. The move means anyone can build a chatbot off the back of the large-language model much like others have done with ChatGPT — but without the safety guardrails that companies like Microsoft and Google have implemented on their models.
The idea is that by making Meta’s AI model open source, it will invite more scrutiny from independent researchers online. It’s an opposing approach to the black box tactic employed by Google and Microsoft as they’ve rolled out their own AI models.
“When software is open, more people can scrutinize it to identify and fix potential issues,” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta, said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
Critics of open-source AI argue that making models like LlaMA 2 available to the public without restraints could accelerate the spread of disinformation and even be used to generate child sexual abuse material.
- Top Meta Executive Downplays AI Existential Threat to Humanity
- Meta Brings AI LlaMa 2 to Microsoft and Telecom Giant Qualcomm
- Why Open-Source AI and Big Tech Need Each Other
- Meta Q2 Earnings Are Up as Company Looks to an AI-Powered Future
- Apple Hopes To Launch Own ‘Apple GPT’ AI Model, Codenamed ‘Ajax’: Report
LLaMA 2 was trained with 40 percent more data than Meta’s original model, LLaMA, which was released only months ago, according to the New York Times.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what you all build,” said Zuckerberg on Tuesday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech