Facebook parent company Meta (META) has reported better than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

With CEO Mark Zuckerberg declaring 2023 the “year of efficiency,” shareholders were keen to see how that plays out in the company’s financials for the year. Meta has been making headlines with its new Threads app, which is a direct rival to Twitter.

"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO."



Revenue for the second quarter ending on June 30 totaled $32.0 billion. This 11% more than $28.8 billion reported for the same quarter of 2022.



Net income was $7.8 billion, compared to the $6.7 billion posted during the same period last year.



Analysts had been expecting the company’s revenue to reach $31.1 billion with earnings per share of $2.91, according to FactSet consensus estimates. However, the company performed better than expected with EPS hitting $2.98 for the quarter.

Meta said it expects its expenses to grow in 2024 as the company looks to further its AI ambitions and skill-up its workforce.

"We currently expect total capital expenditures to grow in 2024, driven by our investments across both data centers and servers, particularly in support of our AI work," the company stated.

In a call with investors Wednesday, the company said it was focused on generative AI for the immediate future, including using AI to power recommendations on Facebook and generative AI for ads.

In the call, the company said it was still focused on virtual reality in the longterm, and "fully committed to the metaverse vision at the same time" as pursuing AI.



In the report, Meta called out US, UK and European regulators as potential pain points for the business, saying "we continue to see increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the US that could significantly impact our business and our financial results."