Meta Launches AI-Powered Translator and Transcription Tool - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Meta Launches AI-Powered Translator and Transcription Tool

The new model can support translations in up to 100 languages

Published |Updated
Claire Cameron
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on AI.KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Meta has launched an “all-in-one” multilingual AI translation and transcription model. Called SeamlessM4T, the model allows users to carry out different tasks such as speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations.

Meta says the tool will help people communicate effortlessly through speech and text across multiple languages. Depending on the task, the language model supports up to 100 languages.

“The world we live in has never been more interconnected, giving people access to more multilingual content than ever before. This also makes the ability to communicate and understand information in any language increasingly important,” Meta wrote in a post announcing the product on Tuesday.

SeamlessM4T is available to developers and other organizations under a research license.

Meta is also opening access to the metadata of SeamlessAlign, a multimodal translation database with 270,000 hours worth of mined speech and text alignments. The company says it is the biggest open translation database in existence.

The announcement signals Meta’s continued effort to become a favorite among AI researchers and developers. Last month, the company publicly released Llama2, an open source large language model. And recent reports claim that Meta is planning to introduce an open source AI coding assistance which enables developers to generate programming code automatically.

“This is only the latest step in our ongoing effort to build AI-powered technology that helps connect people across languages,” Meta wrote in its SeamlessM4T announcement post. 

Read More

“In the future, we want to explore how this foundational model can enable new communication capabilities — ultimately bringing us closer to a world where everyone can be understood.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.