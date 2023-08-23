Meta Fined $94,145 Per Day For Breaking Norway Privacy Rules

Facebook parent company Meta has been racking up $94,145 in fines per day in Norway for about a week for allegedly breaking European data privacy rules.
Norway’s data regulator, Datatilsynet, told a court on Wednesday that Facebook and Instagram harvested user data in order to target advertisements at them, according to a Reuters report.
While the practice is widely used in the tech industry, it has been banned without user's consent in Europe.
While Norway is not a part of the European Union, it is part of the European single market free trade zone. Norway could escalate the matter to the European Data Protection Board to make the order permanent — that would knock Meta’s operations throughout Europe.
Meta has sought a temporary injunction against the fines, which have been issued every day since August 14. Since then, Meta has been fined almost $850,000.
On Wednesday, a lawyer for the Norwegian data regulator told the court "there is no discussion” that Meta had violated European General Data Protection Regulation.
But lawyers for Meta argued the company has committed to seeking consent from users and that Datatilsynet had not given it enough time to do so.
Datatilsynet said the company has not provided a timeline seeking that consent.
The fines come as Europe begins rolling out sweeping new tech industry regulations. On August 25, the Digital Services Act, which contains hundreds of provisions including some relating to transparency in advertising, comes into effect immediately.
