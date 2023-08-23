Meta Fined $94,145 Per Day For Breaking Norway Privacy Rules - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Meta Fined $94,145 Per Day For Breaking Norway Privacy Rules

Norwegian data regulators say Meta is breaking the European Union's user privacy rules with targeted ads

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In an aerial view, people gather in front of a sign posted at Meta headquarters on July 07, 2023 in Menlo Park, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta has been racking up $94,145 in fines per day in Norway for about a week for allegedly breaking European data privacy rules. 

Norway’s data regulator, Datatilsynet, told a court on Wednesday that Facebook and Instagram harvested user data in order to target advertisements at them, according to a Reuters report.

While the practice is widely used in the tech industry, it has been banned without user's consent in Europe.

While Norway is not a part of the European Union, it is part of the European single market free trade zone. Norway could escalate the matter to the European Data Protection Board to make the order permanent — that would knock Meta’s operations throughout Europe. 

Meta has sought a temporary injunction against the fines, which have been issued every day since August 14. Since then, Meta has been fined almost $850,000.

On Wednesday, a lawyer for the Norwegian data regulator told the court "there is no discussion” that Meta had violated European General Data Protection Regulation. 

But lawyers for Meta argued the company has committed to seeking consent from users and that Datatilsynet had not given it enough time to do so. 

Read More

Datatilsynet said the company has not provided a timeline seeking that consent. 

The fines come as Europe begins rolling out sweeping new tech industry regulations. On August 25, the Digital Services Act, which contains hundreds of provisions including some relating to transparency in advertising, comes into effect immediately.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.