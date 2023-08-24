Meta Unleashes AI Coding Assistant Code Llama - The Messenger
Meta Unleashes AI Coding Assistant Code Llama

With just a few simple text prompts, Code Llama can generate fresh software code or debug human-written code

Abubakar Idris
(Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meta has released its AI-powered code assistant Code Llama to help developers to generate programming instructions automatically.

“Code Llama features enhanced coding capabilities,” Meta wrote in a blog post announcing the product on Thursday.

With just a few simple text prompts, Code Llama can generate fresh software code or debug human written code. The tool supports developers working with some of the most popular programming languages in existence, including Python, C++, Java, PHP, Javascript and Microsoft’s C#

The tool also offers specialized code assistance to those who need it. Code Llama-Python is a Python-specialized version which supports developers working with that programming language.

Meanwhile, the Code Llama-Instrct is more general and can understand developer prompts written in natural language.

The two versions of Code Llama are not interchangeable, Meta said.

“Code Llama has the potential to be used as a productivity and educational tool to help programmers write more robust, well-documented software,” Meta said.

The Messenger previously reported that Meta was working on the tool and that it was likely to be released this week. The company declined to comment at the time.

Code Llama is part of Meta’s growing ecosystem of developer-friendly AI services to compete with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet. The social media giant also just released SeamlessM4T, a multilingual speech-to-text translation and transcription product. Both SeamlessM4T and Code Llama run on top of Llama 2, Meta’s open-source large-language model.

