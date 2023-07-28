Meta Admits Threads Is ‘Not Perfect’ at Retaining Users: Report

Meta executives want any worried employees to know: Threads are resilient. But user retention is “not perfect,” according to an internal company town hall — the audio recording was shared with Reuters on Thursday.



At the meeting, the company’s top brass — including Mark Zuckerberg — answered questions about the company’s products and future. And high on the agenda was the latest release: Threads.



Threads launched on July 5 with a bang — in a week, it smashed the record for the fastest-growing app in history. Leveraging its integration with Instagram, the app garnered 100 million users within five days as both Zuckerberg and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri excitedly teased that new feature updates would roll out over the coming weeks as users celebrated what could be a successor to the platform formerly known as Twitter.



But barely two weeks after it launched, user engagement fell dramatically and has continued to plummet. Data from marketing analytics company SensorTower showed the app now has just 13 million active users — meanwhile, the new updates promised have yet to arrive.



"Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We're not there yet," Zuckerberg admitted during the townhall, according to the report.



Zuckerberg reiterated that the decline in user activity is “normal,” and he expected it to happen, according to the recording. He reportedly said that once the company starts shipping new features, including a desktop version and search functionality, these will serve as "retention-driving hooks" to attract and retain users on Threads.



Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri had previously touted features such as a following feed, an edit button, and post search as products currently missing from the app that are planned for its future. The company rolled out a following feed this week . And in response to a request for comments, Meta pointed to Zuckerberg's growth plans to focused "on growing the community to the scale we think is possible."



The town hall paints a stark picture against the backdrop of the company’s second-quarter earnings release, which revealed better-than-expected performance and gave positive guidance for the future, despite fears about a slowdown in global advertising. The company’s glowing financials indicate a return to baseline in the digital advertising industry, with companies such as Google also reporting high quarterly returns from digital ads.



On a call with investors Wednesday, Zuckerberg said that Threads “was not a massive project.” The product was built by “a relatively small team with a tight timeline” as Meta followed a new organizational ideology positioning 2023 as the “year of efficiency.”



Meta is also in no rush to roll out ads on Threads. It expects to do so once the app hits “critical mass,” possibly hinting at stable user engagements in the hundreds of millions on par with its other products like Instagram and Facebook.

Article has been updated with comments from Meta and the new following feed.