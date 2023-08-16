Melting Glaciers Could Create New Ecosystems As Large As Finland

Rising temperatures are melting the globe’s glaciers, stoking a rapidly accelerating retreat from their icy mountain strongholds. The retreat will negatively impact the people and creatures that depend on glaciers, but as the ice gives way it also presents opportunities for new, huge ecosystems to form, a new study finds.

By 2100, glacial melt from human-caused climate change could expose land and waterways, which combined will cover an area between the size of Nepal and Finland, researchers report Wednesday in Nature.

“We’ve known that we’re going to lose about half of the glacial area by the end of the century,” said Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at ETH Zürich, and a co-author on the new study. But what might take their place was less certain.

The nature of these new ecosystems will vary from region to region, but they tend to have one thing in common — they lie in unprotected areas, the researchers say. In turn, these exposed lands will be a new frontier of conservation critical for life adapting to a warming climate.

“We all know that glaciers are disappearing and that this will be a major issue for the future, but we didn’t have quantitative estimates for how much land would become available,” Francesco Ficetola, an ecologist at the University of Milan who wasn’t involved in the study, told The Messenger.

“This paper provides a first idea of the ecological changes that will happen at a global scale.”

Melting Ice

Scientists have been clocking glacial retreat for decades, but what might emerge in the ice’s wake was a mystery.

To find out, Huss and a team of glaciologists and ecologists combined predictions of how each of Earth’s roughly 210,000 glaciers (minus the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets) might behave under different warming scenarios with other estimates of the climate, topography and ecology of each region.

If global greenhouse emissions triple by 2075, the researchers confirmed that roughly half of the existing glacial area will disappear by the end of the century. Conversely, if the world achieves net zero emissions by 2050, 22% of glaciers would be lost.

A deglaciated area near Mont Blanc in France. Jean-baptiste Bosson, Asters-CEN74

Regardless of which scenario we find ourselves in, enough land to collectively make up a new country will emerge. About 78 percent of the novel area would be terrestrial, 14 percent marine and 8 percent freshwater, the researchers found.

These pristine habitats will not necessarily be habitable. About 30% of the land would be too steep for much life to thrive. The rest fall across a wide range of climate zones that would shape what sort of plants, animals and fungi could survive in each pocket of new territory.

Some of these emergent areas, especially those in Greenland, the Canadian Arctic and in Asian mountain regions would be very cold — another barrier to life.

But other regions could be a bit warmer, including areas of Iceland, New Zealand and the Andes in South America. Eventually, wetlands or lakes might form in these areas, or forests could grow where ice once stood. Animals that once wouldn’t be found near these areas might find a new home.

“The global scale of this analysis is really an impressive effort,” said Marek Stibal, a microbial ecologist at Charles University who wasn’t involved in the study. But such a big analysis comes with a lot of uncertainty, he said, especially when making predictions about any new ecosystems that might emerge.

But what is certain is that as the ice melts, some sort of ecosystem will fill the void left behind.

“Protecting these new landscapes is very important because this is new land that is appearing because of climate change,” said Huss.

A silver lining for conservationists is that some of the new ecosystems may be especially good at storing carbon, the researchers say. As sediment settles in wetlands or carbon gets locked into vegetation, these new habitats could help mitigate the forces that led to their creation. They could also become home to species pushed from their normal ranges by warming temperatures.

“There are no rules here now — can you just go into these lands and exploit them for whatever, or should we set up protective measures now to leave these new emerging environments to nature, as refugia for species that lose their place because of climate change?” Huss asked.