Media Molecule’s Game Creation Suite Joins PGA Tour 2023 in PlayStation Plus August Games

The latest PGA game, 2021 indie darling Death's Door and Media Molecule’s powerful game creation suite Dreams will all be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month, Sony announced today.



PGA Tour 2K23 released last October and was received well by critics, many of whom praised it as a worthy follow-up to the prior year’s version of the game.



In Death’s Door, players assume the role of a crow who works for a fictional bureaucratic agency that collects souls. After another crow warns of a wider conspiracy affecting those within the agency, players journey through several isometric dungeons solving puzzles, fighting enemies and bosses, and gaining new abilities. The game takes inspiration from both The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls, and was nominated for numerous game of the year awards after its release in 2021.



Probably the most interesting of the three free games is Dreams. From the same first-party studio that developed the LittleBigPlanet series, Dreams is a community driven creation suite that grants players the ability to create practically anything that comes to mind. Music, art pieces, 3D sculptures, short films and entire games have been created using its comprehensive yet intuitive tools, all of which can be shared, downloaded and elaborated on by the rest of the game’s community.



Less creation-focused gamers looking for a more curated experience won’t be left out if they jump into Dreams. Not only did the game launch on PS4 with a single player campaign created by Media Molecule, but the studio is releasing a brand new game called Tren that will be playable in Dreams the same day it goes free on PlayStation Plus.



Dreams going free will be a swan song for the game, as Media Molecule announced earlier this year that it will end official support for it on September 1. New players won’t have anything to worry about: the tools will still be available for players who want to mess around with creating and uploading experiences of their own for others to try.



Dreams, Death’s Door and PGA 2K23 will be available to download from August 1 to September 4. July’s free games, which include Alan Wake, Endling: Extinction Is Forever and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, will be available until Aug. 1.