Maui Wildfires Will Have ‘Massive’ Impact on Vital Hawaii Coral Reefs
Ash and contaminants from the fires could obscure the coral's clean water, and potentially cause harmful algae blooms
The deadly Maui wildfires may have devastating impacts on the ecologically vital coral reefs just offshore, according to a report in The Guardian.
“When we have fire like that it doesn’t just threaten communities and infrastructure and natural resources,” Andrea Barretto, co-executive director of the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, said in the report.
“The soil runs down and smothers our coral reefs and the impacts are massive and long-lasting.”
The most devastating of the island's fires, which destroyed much of the town of Lahaina and has killed at least 111 people with many still missing, burned right up to the shoreline. That sent charred soil as well as contaminants from buildings and other infrastructure into the water, where it could block some of the light reaching down to the coral — corals depend on photosynthesis, similar to plants, to produce the energy they need to survive.
Like coral reef systems around the world, Hawaii's reefs have struggled in the face of climate change. In 2015 the state's coral suffered its worst bleaching event on record, and though they have recovered relatively well in the years since, scientists say Hawaii bleaching events are occurring more and more frequently as temperatures warm.
The aftermath of the fires could also spawn algae blooms in waters around Maui.
“You have a reef that is already damaged by many other things and then you have a sedimentation event on top of that,” said Luiz Rocha, the ichthyology curator at the California Academy of Sciences, in the report.
“A lot more coral are going to die.”
