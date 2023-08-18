Maui Wildfires Will Have ‘Massive’ Impact on Vital Hawaii Coral Reefs - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Maui Wildfires Will Have ‘Massive’ Impact on Vital Hawaii Coral Reefs

Ash and contaminants from the fires could obscure the coral's clean water, and potentially cause harmful algae blooms

Published |Updated
Dave Levitan
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The deadly Maui wildfires may have devastating impacts on the ecologically vital coral reefs just offshore, according to a report in The Guardian.

“When we have fire like that it doesn’t just threaten communities and infrastructure and natural resources,” Andrea Barretto, co-executive director of the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, said in the report.

“The soil runs down and smothers our coral reefs and the impacts are massive and long-lasting.”

The most devastating of the island's fires, which destroyed much of the town of Lahaina and has killed at least 111 people with many still missing, burned right up to the shoreline. That sent charred soil as well as contaminants from buildings and other infrastructure into the water, where it could block some of the light reaching down to the coral — corals depend on photosynthesis, similar to plants, to produce the energy they need to survive.

The deadly wildfires in Lahaina burned right up to the shoreline, threatening marine ecosystems.
The deadly wildfires in Lahaina burned right up to the shoreline, threatening marine ecosystems.PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images

Like coral reef systems around the world, Hawaii's reefs have struggled in the face of climate change. In 2015 the state's coral suffered its worst bleaching event on record, and though they have recovered relatively well in the years since, scientists say Hawaii bleaching events are occurring more and more frequently as temperatures warm.

The aftermath of the fires could also spawn algae blooms in waters around Maui.

Read More

“You have a reef that is already damaged by many other things and then you have a sedimentation event on top of that,” said Luiz Rocha, the ichthyology curator at the California Academy of Sciences, in the report.

“A lot more coral are going to die.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.