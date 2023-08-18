Conspiracy theories are circulating on online social media platforms that seek to blame the wildfires in Hawaii on various organizations and individuals, including the World Economic Forum and Oprah Winfrey.

The Maui fires, which have killed more than 100 people, are linked to a drastic reduction in rainfall in the area over the past 100 years as well as an uptick in invasive grass species, leading to drought and a surplus of dry vegetation that acted like kindling for the fire.

But on X, formerly known as Twitter, numerous posts seen by The Messenger suggest the fires were started by direct energy weapons positioned in space, as do posts seen by The Messenger on Facebook.



While these kinds of weapons are real, they have been a subject of conspiracies about wildfires before. In 2018, after wildfires ravaged portions of California, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a Facebook post suggesting the California fires were started by “space solar generators.”

Some social media users have suggested the Maui fires are part of a plan to change the region and roll out "everything to electric, renewables, solar panels," and "pushing everybody into electric vehicles," according to a Guardian report.

The conspiracy is tied to a broader claim that governments want to establish "15-Minute Cities," where renewables and EVs are king.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green addressed the conspiracy theories on Wednesday, stating to the Associated Press that “there is no truth to the horrendous assertion that the fires were deliberately set to raze the historic town of Lāhainā, which was the first Capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom.”

Experts point out that social media platforms play an important role in how information spreads during disaster events, particularly as algorithms can reward posts that get lots of engagement.

But it is more complicated than just blaming the algorithm: A recent massive study conducted with Meta's cooperation found that while social media algorithms do play a role in polarization, that role is likely smaller than is popularly imagined.



Meta and Google did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. X responded with an auto-reply.