Mashable, PC Mag, Everyday Health Owner Ziff Davis Inks Huge Deal with AI Company

Media group Ziff Davis has struck a $25 million deal with Xyla, the AI company behind tool OpenEvidence, which was the first medical AI to score above 90% on the test doctors have to pass to practice medicine in the United States.



Ziff Davis announced the news on Wednesday, August 2 in a blog post on its website. The company owns a variety of big-name digital media publications, including IGN, PC Magazine, Mashable, Everyday Health, and MedPage Today.

“As we have studied potential AI use cases, we are energized by the countless opportunities to create value and drive innovation and transformation across our portfolio,” said Vivek Shah, Ziff Davis' CEO, in the blog post.



Xyla's AI will be put to use first on Ziff Davis' health-focused sites, including MedPage Today, which caters to a core audience of health professionals, and Everyday Health, which is geared toward a general reader looking to the internet for authoritative answers about their health problems.



Ziff Davis said that Xyla's OpenEvidence will bolster its publications' ability to give healthcare professionals access to medical information, research, and clinical trial reports, "assisting them in making informed clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes," according to the company.



"Ziff Davis’ focus on producing high-quality, human fact-checked reference information across multiple verticals — including in healthcare, where they are a top internet health publisher — along with its breadth of audience reach make it an ideal partner for us," said Daniel Nadler, the CEO and founder of Xyla, in the blog post.



While Xyla purports to be accurate, large-language models have come under increased scrutiny for giving inaccurate answers to user questions and hallucinating — a term for when these models generate entirely false information and present it as fact.