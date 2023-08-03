Mario and Zelda One-Two Punch Brought Nintendo Record Profits

Mario and Zelda, arguably Nintendo’s two biggest wholly-owned IPs, led the charge this year for what was the Japanese game company’s most profitable first quarter ever. That's thanks to the multimedia combo punch of the iconic Italian's triumphant return to cinema and the launch of the highly regarded The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.



“In the first quarter of this fiscal year, both sales and profits were notably large for a first quarter mainly due to the concurrent releases of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and we made steady progress toward our full-year earnings forecast,” the company said in a press release about its earnings during the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.



The company made 461.3 billion yen, around $3.2 billion, in net sales, up an astounding 50 percent compared to the same quarter last year.



It’s not too surprising to see Nintendo’s financial success this quarter considering the record breaking debut of Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. Movie. Following its March release, the movie had the biggest debut weekend for an animated film ever, and became the 15th highest grossing film of all time. It has made more than $1.3 billion globally as of July 26, Nintendo reported.



The movie’s success wasn’t just contained to theaters either.



“Thanks in part to the theatrical release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and promotions tied to that movie, sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other Mario related titles posted solid sales,” the report says.



The movie was Nintendo’s first foray into film since the popular game series was first adapted to the medium (quite disastrously) back in 1993. The 2023 Mario movie just made its streaming debut on Peacock this week, and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has said that more Nintendo movies are on the way.



In its more traditional business of video games, Nintendo’s latest installment in the Zelda series, Tears Of The Kingdom, spent just a month and a half on the market before the end of the quarter and has already become the ninth best selling game on the Switch.



“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 18.51 million units during the first quarter, which not only significantly increased software unit sales, but also drove hardware sales,” the press release said.



For a game to still push console sales some six years into its lifespan is impressive, and shows the strength of Nintendo’s iconic properties and how much of a hit the Switch has been. Tears of the Kingdom was a commercial and critical success, earning dozens of accolades from the press and becoming a viral sensation on social media thanks to the immersive sim and building elements introduced in the series’ latest iteration. At 129.5 million units sold, the Switch is currently the third best selling console of all time, second only to Nintendo’s own DS, and Sony’s Playstation 2.



Despite still showing strong sales, it’s been heavily rumored that Nintendo could be releasing a follow up to the Switch sometime in the second half of 2024. It would make sense for the company to gear up for the launch of a new console considering the Switch’s age in the market, relative to newer competitors in the console-hybrid space. Released in 2017, with a graphics chip from 2015, the Switch's hardware doesn’t compare to the new wave of PC handhelds like the Steam Deck, even with Nintendo’s irreplaceable and expansive library of exclusive games.