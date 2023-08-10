Makita Is Bringing Its $900 Battery-Powered Microwave to the US

Five months ago, Makita, a brand synonymous with power tools, revealed a cordless microwave that promised piping hot meals to those miles away from a power outlet. When it launched, the Makita XGT Microwave was only available in Japan, but the company has wisely finally decided to bring it to the US.

The device is marketed as a way to make hot breakfast at work, whether work is at a desk or on a construction site.

Measuring in at a compact, but still very useable 1.5 cubic feet (with 0.28 cubic feet of capacity inside), the Makita XGT Microwave features a durable and water-resistant design (light rain shouldn't be an issue, but you won't want to dunk it) and a built-in pop-up carrying handle with a shoulder strap attachment. That said, while the microwave might be portable, at 20 pounds it's not exactly lightweight.

The Makita XGT cordless microwave can be used anywhere or any time you need an emergency burrito heated. Makita

Instead of a cord connected to an outlet, the microwave draws all the electricity it needs from power tool batteries, allowing two of them to be attached to maximize its cooking time. Users can choose between two power options, 500-watts or 350-watts, to further help stretch the life of the batteries. With a pair of 2.5Ah rechargeable batteries attached, cook times max out at 14 minutes at 350W, or eight minutes at 500W. Step up to a pair of 4.0Ah batteries and cook times increase to 21 minutes at 350W, or 15 minutes at 500W.

The Makita XGT Microwave also includes USB ports, allowing other devices to be charged, but that will further reduce the portable appliance's already limited battery life. Makita

That's not enough runtime for the microwave to feed an entire crew a hot meal; more like enough power to warm a dozen lunches, or 20 cups of coffee. So while it may seem like a useful tool for campers or vanlifers who often find themselves off the grid for extended periods of time, it might be more useful on construction sites already dependent on Makita hardware, especially those that have a steady supply of rechargeable batteries constantly being topped off. But that then raises the question, if you can regularly charge batteries, why not just use a microwave with a cord?

Although priced at around US $540 when originally released in Japan (after currency conversion), it looks like US-based online tool stores are selling the Makita XGT Microwave for closer to $900, or even more. It's definitely not cheap, and comes with lots of compromises, but doomsday preppers who can't imagine enduring the apocalypse without a Hot Pocket will want to add this to their bunkers.