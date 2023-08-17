Loyal Netflix DVD Subscribers Are Getting Bonus Discs Before the Rental Service Shuts Down for Good - The Messenger
Loyal Netflix DVD Subscribers Are Getting Bonus Discs Before the Rental Service Shuts Down for Good

Netflix has one last surprise for those who still cherish renting movies on plastic discs

Andrew Liszewski
After 25 years, Netflix’s DVD rental service is finally shutting down.Netflix

Another era of media distribution will come to an end on September 29 as Netflix mails out its last shipment of DVDs to those who still use its mail-order rental service. But as a final thank you, devoted subscribers will be given the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs. Unfortunately, it looks like they will still need to be returned.

For those who grew up in a world where movies and TV shows are all available on demand through streaming platforms, there was a time when both music and video were distributed on plastic discs accessed on computers or dedicated single-purpose players. Then along came Netflix to make things slightly less burdensome by replacing trips to the local video rental store with an online service that mailed DVDs directly to users.

Netflix eventually made one of the most successful corporate pivots of all time by moving to streaming videos, and while its DVD-by-mail service has still been going strong for the past 25 years, the end is nigh. Back in April, the company announced its last DVDs would be mailed out to subscribers on September 29. After that, the subscription service, now known as DVD.com, would be shut down.

There are still movies and TV shows available through DVD.com that aren't available on streaming platforms, or are just cheaper to enjoy through the mailing service (which starts at just $10/month). That's why there are still subscribers getting DVDs in the mail to this day. To help soften the blow of the service's shuttering, Netflix apparently sent out an email to those remaining subscribers, letting them know there could be a surprise en route for them.

As reported by Collider, and shared via screenshot on Reddit, subscribers can opt in to have up to 10 additional DVDs sent out to them on September 29, even if they've only been paying for the cheapest $10/month tier that only allows one disc to be mailed out at a time. There's no guarantee of how many DVDs will show up in their mailbox, and the titles will be randomly selected from subscribers' "must-watch" movie queue, so Netflix is recommending that users take a few minutes to update those lists.

Unfortunately, while it's not known what Netflix plans to do with the millions of DVDs the service has surely amassed by now, letting subscribers keep their last shipment doesn't look to be in the cards. Those bonus DVDs will still need to be mailed back by October 27, says one Reddit user referencing a Q&A attached to the email, or users will be charged additional fees.

