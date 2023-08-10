Linda Yaccarino Emphasizes Autonomy at X in Her First Interview as CEO

X CEO Linda Yaccarino emphasized her autonomy at the social media company formerly known as Twitter on Thursday, in spite of the huge shadow cast by platform’s owner, Elon Musk, who still plays a critical role and is nearly always the protagonist in any news about the company.

In an interview with CNBC, the first since she became X CEO, Yaccarino sought to clarify the differences between her role and Musk’s at the company, and quash speculation that the tech billionaire is running the show. Yaccarino explained that Musk focuses on product design and leads the engineering team at X, while she is in charge of everything else, including partnerships, legal, and finance.

“I have autonomy in doing that,” Yaccarino said. “I have a great partner in Elon.”

Yaccarino said that she’s often asked whether she has any power at the company, but stated that the difference between her role and Musk’s was clear.

“You think about it simply as a relay race. Elon works on the technology, dreams of what’s up, and passes the baton the me,” Yaccarino stated. “I bring it to market for economic prosperity, not only for our company, but for all of our customers, like our advertising partners.”

Musk announced Yaccarino, a well-known advertising executive who previously worked at NBCUniversal, would be X’s new CEO in May, although she officially started in June. NBCUniversal is CNBC’s parent company.

X as a safe platform for advertisers

The X CEO also used the CNBC interview to reiterate the platform’s free speech policy, which is also Musk’s philosophy, and to pitch the company to advertisers. Yaccarino stressed that X was a “much healthier and safer platform” that it was a year ago, despite some independent research indicating otherwise, and that 99.9% of all posts and impressions are healthy.

When asked whether she considered conspiracy theories healthy content, Yaccarino stated that X operated on the policy of "freedom of speech, not reach." Under that rule, X reduces the reach of questionable content that does not break the law and demonetizes it.

“If it’s lawful, but it’s awful, it’s extraordinarily difficult for you to see it,” she said.

Since she began at the company, Yaccarino claimed, advertisers have been returning to the platform, including Coca-Cola, Visa, and State Farm. Her big focus since she began has been talking to the CEOs and CMOs of companies who had paused or reduced their spending on Twitter.

Yaccarino also said that X is close to breaking even, citing the cost discipline carried out at the company. Since he took over the company last year, Musk has fired thousands of X’s employees and is currently being sued by many of them for purportedly failing to pay them their agreed severance.

Elon’s tweets don’t make her job impossible

X’s owner is no stranger to posting conspiracy theories or offensive and discriminatory content. In May, Musk declared he didn’t care if his posts cost the company money and said he would say what he wants.

In the interview, Yaccarino said Musk doesn’t run his tweets by her, and she would never expect him to. When asked whether that makes her job impossible, the X CEO said it “definitely” did not, and pointed out that brands were being reminded that the platform was more than just one person’s tweets.

“It’s about the vibrancy and the half a billion users that are on the platform and what that represents as opportunities for them,” she said.

Musk Vs. Zuck

As far as the potential cage fighting match between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Yaccarino said she didn't know if it would end up happening after all, but appeared to try to shift focus away from the potential event.

"I think we have to really stay focused on the seriousness of the potential of X and not conflate it with things that may be a humorous back and forth between Zuck and Musk," she said.