LG Wants You to Pay for a Subscription on Your Refrigerator

Details are still vague, but similar plans have been used to unlock hardware or software features.

Michelle Ehrhardt
South Korean conglomerate LG is looking to introduce “home as a service” subscriptions to its lineup of home appliances, which includes refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, and similar large devices. In an announcement on July 12, CEO William Cho announced the initiative would be part of a move to turn the company into a “smart life solution company.”

The idea is to “continuously generate profits” on “hardware-oriented businesses, which [currently only] generate sales and profits at time of purchase,” according to the announcement. To begin, the company will invest more in its televisions’ webOS operating system, which it will begin incorporating onto non-TV devices and selling to external TV brands. This will give LG an opportunity to bring its “content, services and advertisement” to more buyers. This mirrors recent moves from Samsung to incorporate screens into its refrigerators.

The push for subscriptions could bring new features to household appliances; the company is looking into ways to “upgrade functions customers need even after purchase” on its ThinQ UP devices, providing “hyper-personalization, subscriptions and smart home services.”

Details are vague at the moment, but the announcement follows BMW’s recent move to lock its cars' heated seats behind a subscription in certain countries, even when said cars are otherwise physically capable of heating seats as they always have.

While brands promise that microtransactions that unlock hardware features allow them to be more advanced, they’re also facing ire for nickel-and-diming consumers on capabilities their devices already have prior to subscription. BMW recently released a statement downplaying the impact subscriptions will have in the US, while a recent survey from Cox Automotive showed that only 25% of respondents were willing to pay a recurring fee to unlock a hardware feature in their car.

At the moment, it’s unclear if LG’s “home as a service” push would veer more towards making users pay to unlock use of their fridge’s ice maker, or towards giving them the option to pay for custom countdown jingles on their microwaves.

