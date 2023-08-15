LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With Disabilities

LG will unveil a collection of add-ons for its home appliances aimed at making them more accessible to people with disabilities. Called the Universal UP Kit, the add-ons will make their debut at IFA 2023 in September, and will feature a number of "aid kits" for LG's refrigerators, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

LG worked with the Accessibility Advisory Council, an independent board of individuals with health conditions like hearing impairments and cerebral palsy, to create the kit. AAC members shared their experiences and challenges when using different home appliances. LG took that input and applied it to the Universal UP Kit.

All accessories are made from recycled plastics and work with existing LG home appliances, so users won’t have to worry about buying a new fridge, for example, in order to use an accessibility add-on.

While LG didn't fully outline what each aid kit can do, it did give a few previews. One kit in the Universal UP Kit features detachable handles for the door and detergent drawer of an LG washing machine. LG designed the handles for users with limited manual or wrist strength, so they can easily operate the machine on their own.

Another kit featuring a detachable, wheeled strut solution makes the LG CordZero stick vacuum cleaner easier to control by distributing its weight.

The easy hanger kit adds a circular grip to LG's Styler clothes hangers so wheelchair users can effortlessly place them on a moving hanger system.

Customers with visual impairments will also be able to add a silicon cover with Braille to the LG water purifier.

LG

“The Universal UP Kit is designed to enhance the usability and accessibility of our home appliances and has been developed to resolve pain points shared with us by real consumers,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

IFA 2023 attendees can get a first glance at the Universal UP Kit at the LG booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin). The company did not make it clear when or in what form the kit will make its way to stores.