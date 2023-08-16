LG’s Prefab Smart Cottage Lets You Live in an LG Electronics and Appliances Showroom

You know a trend has hit the mainstream when a giant multinational corporation takes notice and capitalizes on it. Ahead of the IFA consumer electronics show, which kicks off in Berlin in a couple of weeks, LG has previewed one of its big announcements: the LG Smart Cottage, which is the company's take on the popular tiny home trend.

With the cost of traditional houses and even rental units skyrocketing across the country, it's entirely understandable why tiny homes—dwellings small enough to be mobile and towed but large enough to include the standard comforts of a full-sized house—have become so popular. They're cheaper to buy, cheaper to maintain, and don't come with added fees like property taxes.

However, while LG hasn't revealed the pricing for its Smart Cottage, which the company boasts is easily transportable and relocatable should owners end up hating their neighbors, there's a very good chance that "cheap" won't apply to it. Despite squeezing a "two-story, studio-style layout" into a modest footprint (which can be expanded thanks to a modular design), the inside of the Smart Cottage will be absolutely packed with LG's electronics, smart home gear, and appliances. If you've ever shopped at one of LG's dedicated stores in South Korea, walking into the company's new Smart Cottage may feel oddly familiar.

In the kitchen, you'll find an LG dishwasher, a stacked LG washing machine and dryer, various built-in LG appliances, an LG water purifier, and even an LG water heater providing hot water to the bathroom. Keeping the Smart Cottage's occupants comfortable is an LG Therma V Monobloc heatpump, while other outside amenities include 4kW solar panels on the roof used to charge an energy storage system, or an electric vehicle, as the cottage even boasts an EV charger.

Given that LG's refrigerators can cost up to $8,000, a whole house running on LG appliances could get pricey fast.

LG hasn't shared specifics on when or where consumers will be able to buy its Smart Cottage, or whether the structure and all the gear inside will be a package deal.

Only a couple of rendered images of the LG Smart Cottage have been released (expect more once IFA gets underway, as the company will have one of the cottages up and running at its booth) but we've also spotted LG electronics like Bluetooth speakers and its recent StanbyME Go touchscreen TV in use in the images. The company also points out that most of the cottage's LG gear can be remotely monitored and operated using its ThinQ system and mobile apps, while security will be provided by LG's IoT accessories, including security cameras and motion sensors.

Although the LG Smart Cottage seems like it's nothing more than a concept that doubles as a thinly-veiled way to demonstrate the interoperability of all of LG's electronics and appliances, the company says it's partnered with a "South Korean construction and civil engineering service provider," GS Engineering & Construction Corp, to help design and build the structure. The Messenger has reached out to LG asking about plans for availability and potential pricing for its Smart Cottage, and will update this story with its response when available.