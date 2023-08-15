LG Is Bringing Its 27-Inch Briefcase TV to the US for $1,000 - The Messenger
LG Is Bringing Its 27-Inch Briefcase TV to the US for $1,000

The LG StanbyME Go looks like a gadget straight out of a James Bond movie, but it's designed to be a portable home theater solution

Andrew Liszewski
“StanbyME Go’s built-in 20-watt speaker adapts to the screen’s orientation, providing optimal surround sound, and supports Dolby Vision video technology and Dolby Atmos stereo sound.”LG

Believe it or not, smartphone screens aren't the best way to watch a movie on the go. There's tablets, but for everyone who wants to feel like a secret agent, LG's briefcase home theater is now coming to the US. The briefcase itself is slick, but what matters is that it opens up to reveal a 27-inch pivoting touchscreen and a built-in sound system.

Titled the StanbyMe Go, the roughly 30 pound briefcase TV is actually the portable version of an earlier product. LG's first StanbyME device, debuting ahead of CES 2022, took a 27-inch touchscreen and mounted it to an adjustable pole stand with wheels, allowing it to be wheeled from room to room like the school A/V carts that brought joy to students and relief to substitutes in the '80s and '90s.

The StanbyMe Go came two years later and introduced a complete redesign that made the concept more portable—even outside the home. Despite being tucked away in a briefcase, it's got the same 27-inch touchscreen and runs the same LG webOS software, providing users access to major streaming services as well as downloadable apps and games.

The LG StanbyME GO set up in the trunk of a car with two people watching while sitting on camping chairs.
The LG StanbyME Go could be a welcome tailgating accessory, although three hours of battery life may not be long enough to watch an entire football game.LG

That screen can be "tilted, rotated, raised and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations," and even laid flat so the StanbyME Go can be used for playing digital board games or displaying a virtual record player. Also included in the briefcase is a 20-watt speaker providing stereo sound, plus a rechargeable battery with enough capacity to power the StanbyME Go for up to three hours. LG notes that each user's battery mileage will vary depending on how they're using the device—playing more processor-intensive games or streaming higher-res content will certainly drain the battery faster.

Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity are included, as well as screen mirroring for iOS and Android-based devices. There's even voice recognition for navigating webOS, but don't expect an experience as robust as even Siri.

Originally announced in South Korea back in June, the StanbyME Go will be coming to the US later this month for $1,000. That's definitely pricey for a 27-inch TV, but somewhat reasonable for a 27-inch tablet. To help soften the sticker shock, LG also announced a pre-order offer that throws in a $300 LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker, which will certainly improve its sound performance.

