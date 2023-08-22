Lenovo Joins Chip Giant Nvidia, VMWare To Make New AI Tools - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Lenovo Joins Chip Giant Nvidia, VMWare To Make New AI Tools

The tools could be particularly useful for smaller companies hoping to grow on the back of the AI boom

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Technicians work at the Lenovo headquarters on December 18, 2007 in Beijing, China.Chien-min Chung/Getty Images

Tech hardware company Lenovo is joining forces with cloud computing firm VMWare and chip giant Nvidia to offer new artificial intelligence-based services for business.

In a press release, the firms said they will concentrate on AI systems aimed at mid-size companies. 

“This expanded collaboration with VMware is a pivotal next step in enabling more businesses to seamlessly leverage modern edge, AI, and hybrid cloud capabilities powered by NVIDIA in order to harness data for accelerated business outcomes,” said Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

In the release, the companies claimed the new product, a hardware/software combination called the Reference Design for Generative AI, will show businesses “how to deploy and commercialize powerful generative AI tools and foundation models.”

Lenovo will also work with VMWare to launch a new private cloud venture that they say will “enable IT admins and developers to more easily build, run, manage, and secure traditional and next-gen applications across multiple private data centers and cloud providers.”

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.