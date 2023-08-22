Lenovo Joins Chip Giant Nvidia, VMWare To Make New AI Tools

Tech hardware company Lenovo is joining forces with cloud computing firm VMWare and chip giant Nvidia to offer new artificial intelligence-based services for business.

In a press release, the firms said they will concentrate on AI systems aimed at mid-size companies.

“This expanded collaboration with VMware is a pivotal next step in enabling more businesses to seamlessly leverage modern edge, AI, and hybrid cloud capabilities powered by NVIDIA in order to harness data for accelerated business outcomes,” said Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

In the release, the companies claimed the new product, a hardware/software combination called the Reference Design for Generative AI, will show businesses “how to deploy and commercialize powerful generative AI tools and foundation models.”

Lenovo will also work with VMWare to launch a new private cloud venture that they say will “enable IT admins and developers to more easily build, run, manage, and secure traditional and next-gen applications across multiple private data centers and cloud providers.”