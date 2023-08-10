Lego’s 2,083-Piece Concorde Model Includes Retractable Landing Gear and Tiny Airplane Bathrooms

For those who still struggle with gluing and painting plastic models, Lego has been a welcome alternative, offering detailed but easy to build models of everything from a 22-inch long Space Shuttle complete with a miniature Hubble space telescope, to a firefighting water bomber with working propellers. But builders will need to make some room in their hangers, because next month Lego is releasing a new model based on another icon of aviation: the supersonic Concorde.

The Concorde was the first passenger aircraft to regularly shuttle passengers across the Atlantic ocean at speeds of up to 1,354 MPH, or Mach 2.04—over twice the speed of sound—resulting in a flight time from New York to London of just three hours. Due to range limitations, and an inability to refuel in the air, the Concorde never crossed the larger Pacific ocean.

LEGO

Unfortunately for international travelers, the groundbreaking aircraft's story was also a bit of a tragedy. Designed and built as part of a collaboration between the United Kingdom and France, the Concorde didn't fulfill its promise to revolutionize international air travel. Due to cost overruns and stiff competition from the Boeing 747, which could carry far more passengers, the supersonic aircraft never became more than a novel footnote in the annals of aviation. Although the planes remained in operation for 27 years until their retirement in 2003, only 20 Concordes were ever built.

But now, fans of the aircraft have a chance to build one of their own.

The Lego Concorde can be displayed in a take-off position using an included buildable stand. LEGO

Measuring in at over 41-inches long, with a 17-inch wide wingspan, Lego's Concorde perfectly recreates the aircraft's sleek, aerodynamic design and delta-shaped fuselage. The model even features the Concorde's four jet engines, with a simulated afterburner glow, mimicking a flashy feature that the real plane used during take-off.

A small section of the Lego Concorde's fuselage opens to reveal a tiny interior with seats and even a pair of lavatories. LEGO

The 2,083-piece model is more than just a static display piece, however. A section of the Lego Concorde's roof can be removed, revealing a miniature recreation of the plane's cabin, including its limited seating capacity and especially cramped lavatories.

A complex Lego Technic mechanism allows the Concorde's landing gear to extend and retract by turning a dial on the tail. LEGO

The rest of the Lego Concorde's interior hides a compact but complex Technic mechanism that allows the model's landing gear to lower or retract by turning a dial on the back of the aircraft.

Lego's Concorde even recreates the supersonic plane's drooping nose, which provided pilots with a better view during take-offs and landings. LEGO

Lego's Concorde even recreates the plane's distinctive drooping nose feature. To maintain ideal aerodynamics during flight, the Concorde's long nose provided limited visibility for the pilots. It wasn't a big issue in the air, but when landing, taking off, or taxi-ing at an airport, the Concorde's nose was designed to lower—or droop—giving pilots a better view of their surroundings. The Concorde was an expensive aircraft to buy, and even more expensive to repair, so avoiding tarmac fender benders was a high priority.

The Lego Concorde's packaging features Airbus' branding, as it was the plane's manufacturer before it was retired in 2003. LEGO

During its last few years before retirement, the Concorde was manufactured by Airbus, which is why the packaging for Lego's new model bears the company's branding. And although the United Kingdom and France spent over $2 billion developing the plane almost 50 years ago, Lego fans can get their own Concorde starting on September 7 for $200, or starting on September 4 if they're members of the free Lego VIP program.