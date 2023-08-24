The Lego Concorde Takes Longer To Build Than a Transatlantic Flight on the Real Deal: Hands-On

Appealing to collectors who care more about details and accuracy than play value, Lego's Icons line has delivered everything from brick-built recreations of the Titanic to NASA's Space Shuttle Discovery. But as an aviation enthusiast who still remembers first seeing the Concorde visit my city's small airport when I was just 10 years old, I jumped at the chance to give Lego's 2,083-piece recreation of the now retired supersonic passenger plane a test flight.

The 290+ page instruction manual for the Lego Concorde is peppered with interesting facts about the real aircraft. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

First, some background. The real Concorde was an impressive feat of aviation engineering that never had the chance to reach its full potential. Created through a collaboration between France and the United Kingdom, it was the first and only non-Soviet passenger aircraft capable of regular supersonic travel. This allowed it to fly 100 passengers at twice the speed of sound—Mach 2.04, or 1,354 MPH—across the Atlantic ocean in just three hours. It was meant to revolutionize air travel, but competition from the Boeing 747 (which could instead carry over 500 passengers), cost overruns, a limited range and a steep price tag meant that just 20 Concordes were ever built. The plane served as a novelty until it eventually ceased commercial service in 2003.

Assembling Lego models of this size and piece count can be almost as daunting as trying to revolutionize air travel, so the Lego Concorde took me about five or six hours to build. Spreading out the process over multiple days is definitely the recommendation here: if you try to build a 2,083-piece Lego model in one long sitting, the experience will feel more like a grind than an enjoyable pastime.

Making the build feel slightly less tedious is the 290+ page instruction manual that includes a collection of facts about the technical challenges behind designing and building the real Concorde, as well as some of the challenges the Lego designers faced when creating the brick-built model, including the building techniques they employed to hold smaller sections together securely. The Lego Concorde is another master class in Lego building, and although the model might look frail in photos, it is surprisingly solid once fully assembled. You can pick it up with one hand, which is something I didn't expect from the slender, 42-inch long model.

Lego included a lot of details from the real Concorde in its model, such as a small retractable tail wheel. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

Building the model actually taught me more about the plane. For example, I learned about the real Concorde while building the Lego version was that the plane had additional retractable landing gear on the tail. The Concorde's triangle-shaped delta wing design required a high angle of attack to take off and land, and this additional wheel ensured the aircraft's long tail never hit the ground—an important feature given there was also a fuel tank located back there.

The Concorde's wings are one single structure, and Lego includes buildable supports to help keep it upright during assembly. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

The model is surprisingly durable once completed, despite being assembled from thousands of plastic bricks, and part of what allows for that is that the Lego Concorde's wings are assembled as one single structure. During the build, I was surprised to find that some of the steps had me assembling temporary Lego structures that really only exist to support sections of the model while it's being assembled. These included two large wedges that help keep the main wing section vertical as you add pieces, as well as several risers that keep the plane's cylindrical fuselage stable until you get the landing gear assembled.

The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, which measures in at 22-inches long, now seems kind of small parked next to the Lego Concorde. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

I'll admit that I didn't quite grasp how large the Lego Concorde would end up being until it was completed. I was already impressed by the scale of the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery, released back in 2021, which measured in at 22-inches long. But the Concorde ends up being almost twice that length at 42-inches, requiring quite a bit of shelf space if you plan to display it.

The included buildable display stand matches the supersonic aircraft's sleek design, and includes a small plaque highlighting interesting facts about the real plane. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

Making the model slightly easier to display without needing an empty 42-inch long surface is a buildable display stand that supports the model at a single point just ahead of its rear landing gear, allowing the front section of the plane to hang off a shelf while mimicking a takeoff. The stand also comes with a pre-printed Lego tile that serves as display plaque, with a small collection of technical facts about the real Concorde, including its top speed of Mach 2.02, or 1,383 MPH.

There are no decals to be applied anywhere on the Lego Concorde. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

If there's one thing Lego fans can agree on, whether they prefer building spaceships, pirate ships or models of supersonic aircraft, it's that applying stickers can be a pain. Thankfully, all of the added details on the Concorde model, including its logo, passenger windows and a red stripe running down the side of the craft, come pre-printed onto the bricks.

But as much as I hate applying decals to Lego bricks, part of me would have loved the option to customize the Concorde with either Air France or British Airways livery, which is how the aircraft was most often seen while it was in operation. Perhaps some enterprising Lego fan with a nice printer will create custom stickers and make them available on Etsy.

The Lego Concorde's landing gear retracts and extends as you rotate the aircraft's tail section. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

Another thing I would have liked to have seen, given the detail already included in this model, is doors covering the landing gear when it's fully retracted. Being able to raise and lower the front and back wheels by twisting the aircraft's tail section is a fun feature, but they're left exposed when fully retracted, leaving the model looking slightly unfinished for those wanting to display it when built.

A small section of the Lego Concorde's fuselage can be opened to reveal a recreation of part of the plane's interior, including tiny airplane bathrooms. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

Owners are able to pop open part of the Lego Concorde's fuselage to take a look at a recreation of a small section of the plane's interior, which is a nice touch. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time I've assembled a tiny toilet out of Lego, and it probably won't be the last.

Lego's Concorde includes the iconic drooping nose of the original aircraft, used to give pilot's more visibility during take-off, landings and while taxiing. The Messenger | Andrew Liszewski

As grown-up responsibilities have claimed more and more of my free time and limited my opportunities to painstakingly assemble, glue, and paint complex plastic models, the Lego Icons line has stepped in to fill that role for me. Over the past decade, the company has made a stronger push to appeal to what are known as AFOLs—adult fans of Lego—with elaborate models that are just as satisfying to look at as they are to build. If you're a fan of the Concorde, its Lego model is an immensely satisfying build that never feels tedious (I'm looking at you, Lego Titanic). You'll just want to measure twice to make sure you've got enough room to actually display it.

The 2,083-piece Lego Concorde will be available for purchase starting on Sept. 4 for Lego Insiders (formerly Lego VIP), or on Sept. 7 for everyone else. It costs $200.