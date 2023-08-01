‘Legendary’ Star Wars Video Game Is Coming to PS4, Xbox One

More players will soon be able to play one of the year’s best games, EA announced to investors during their earnings call Tuesday. Their summer blockbuster, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will soon be available on last gen consoles.
“Our team at Respawn practically launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggests events in the Star Wars galaxy this year,” EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson announced during an earnings conference call Tuesday.
“Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise, and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4, and Xbox One,” Wilson said.
Until now, Jedi: Survivor, the follow-up to 2019’s Dark Souls-inspired Star Wars action game Jedi: Fallen Order, has been exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The game led the pack as publishers began to skip a last gen port for the now nine-year-old hardware. Even Microsoft announced it would be dropping support for its last gen machine. But EA has evidently reconsidered based on the success of Jedi: Survivor.
EA has faith in the game’s ability to rake in even more money with audiences who have yet to make the jump to newer consoles. During Tuesday’s earnings call, they said their record setting first quarter was bolstered specifically by the release of Jedi: Survivor.
