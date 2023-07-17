Leaked Document Shows Europe May Reauthorize Controversial Weed Killer Glyphosate for Use - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Leaked Document Shows Europe May Reauthorize Controversial Weed Killer Glyphosate for Use

Some research suggests glyphosate, which is found in RoundUp, could increase cancer risks, but Europe may reauthorize its use for 15 years

Published |Updated
Dave Levitan
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A French farmer sprays glyphosate herbicide “Roundup 720” made by agrochemical giant Monsanto, at the rate of 432 grams per hectare, in Piace, northwestern France, in a corn field, near a wind farm on April 23, 2021. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

A document leaked to an environmental activist group shows a proposal from the European Commission to fully reauthorize the use of glyphosate, a controversial chemical found in many of the most commonly used weed killers, also known as herbicides, around the world.

"It is simply outrageous to witness the Commission undermining democratic rules and transparency in favour of granting a license to such a harmful pesticide," said Angeliki Lyssimachou, the head of science and policy at activist group Pesticide Action Network Europe, in a statement. PAN Europe obtained the leaked document — a draft proposal to renew glyphosate authorization for 15 years.

Glyphosate is found in RoundUp and other popular weed killers. It has been tied to serious health issues in humans, including cancer, though these findings have been disputed over the years. For example, a 2019 study by researchers at the University of Washington found a 41 percent increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in people exposed to glyphosate. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."

But other bodies examining the available evidence have dismissed the concerns. In 2022, the European Chemicals Agency concluded in a hazard assessment that glyphosate did not meet the criteria to be classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic (something that causes potentially harmful changes in DNA), or harmful to reproductive health.

Read More

In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency reconfirmed in 2020 that "there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label."

The European Union voted to approve glyphosate's use for a limited term of five years in 2017, following two years of intense debate over its potential harms. That approval was extended through the end of 2023 in December of 2022.

The new document refers back to recently published conclusions from the European Commission on glyphosate's safety, and could clear the way for a full 15-year approval for the chemical.

"The Commission is acting in full transparency and has followed the usual procedure in these cases," an European Commission spokesperson told Politico.

PAN Europe said the European Commission and its Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (D.G. Sante) was planning to reapprove glyphosate in September, though it plans to publish background documents that led to its conclusions in October.

"DG Sante hastily moves forward in secrecy while leaving civil society in the dark, just before the summer recess," said PAN Europe's executive director Martin Dermine. "How transparent and democratic is this?"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.