Leaked Document Shows Europe May Reauthorize Controversial Weed Killer Glyphosate for Use

A document leaked to an environmental activist group shows a proposal from the European Commission to fully reauthorize the use of glyphosate, a controversial chemical found in many of the most commonly used weed killers, also known as herbicides, around the world.

"It is simply outrageous to witness the Commission undermining democratic rules and transparency in favour of granting a license to such a harmful pesticide," said Angeliki Lyssimachou, the head of science and policy at activist group Pesticide Action Network Europe, in a statement. PAN Europe obtained the leaked document — a draft proposal to renew glyphosate authorization for 15 years.

Glyphosate is found in RoundUp and other popular weed killers. It has been tied to serious health issues in humans, including cancer, though these findings have been disputed over the years. For example, a 2019 study by researchers at the University of Washington found a 41 percent increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in people exposed to glyphosate. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."

But other bodies examining the available evidence have dismissed the concerns. In 2022, the European Chemicals Agency concluded in a hazard assessment that glyphosate did not meet the criteria to be classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic (something that causes potentially harmful changes in DNA), or harmful to reproductive health.

In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency reconfirmed in 2020 that "there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label."

The European Union voted to approve glyphosate's use for a limited term of five years in 2017, following two years of intense debate over its potential harms. That approval was extended through the end of 2023 in December of 2022.

The new document refers back to recently published conclusions from the European Commission on glyphosate's safety, and could clear the way for a full 15-year approval for the chemical.

"The Commission is acting in full transparency and has followed the usual procedure in these cases," an European Commission spokesperson told Politico.

PAN Europe said the European Commission and its Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (D.G. Sante) was planning to reapprove glyphosate in September, though it plans to publish background documents that led to its conclusions in October.

"DG Sante hastily moves forward in secrecy while leaving civil society in the dark, just before the summer recess," said PAN Europe's executive director Martin Dermine. "How transparent and democratic is this?"