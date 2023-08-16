Lawsuit Alleges Tracking Device Maker Tile Endangered Women

A class action lawsuit against tracking device company Tile and its parent, Life360, and Amazon alleges several counts of negligence and violations of customer privacy.

The suit alleges that Tile explicitly and implicitly marketed digital tracking devices "for the purposes of tracking people," and in particular women.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the United States District Court, Northern District of California and names Shannon Ireland-Gordy and Stephanie Ireland-Gordy as plaintiffs representing the class action and Amazon, Tile and Life360 as defendants.

Both plaintiffs claim to be victims of stalking by a person using Tile tracking devices, however a case brought against the alleged stalker did not ultimately proceed.

The lawsuit alleges that the company has also advertised on porn websites and taken a laissez-faire approach to safeguarding women and encouraged Tile users to track women with its products.

Tile released an anti-stalking tool last year, the Scan and Search app, which is designed to prevent their tracking devices from being used for stalking. But it only works if an individual suspects they are being tracked; they then have to download the app to do a scan. But Tile owners can also disable the Scan and Search capability if they give their ID and agree to $1 million fine if the tracker is used for stalking.

The lawsuit alleges that providing an option to disable this safety feature means Tile “intentionally” undermined “any recourse or protection a potential victim might have.”

Amazon is named in the suit due to Tile's partnership with the tech giant to access Amazon’s location-tracking network. The lawsuit alleges the partnership increased the danger posed to stalking victims.

The lawsuit asks the court to enjoin the defendants from further "unlawful, unfair, and/or fraudulent practices with respect to the design, manufacture, and release into the market of Tile trackers."

"Life360 remains committed to the safety and privacy of our users," Life360 told The Messenger. "Using a Tile to track someone’s location without their knowledge is against our terms of service, and we do not condone the use of our technology in this manner. Collaboration with law enforcement in cases of misuse is a priority, and we actively work to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. We have never received a law enforcement report of misuse of our Anti-Theft Mode, and we are confident our system of deterring bad actors is working as intended."

Tile and Amazon did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.