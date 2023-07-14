‘Last Of Us’ Composer May Have Spilled The Beans On A Sequel Remaster - The Messenger
‘Last Of Us’ Composer May Have Spilled The Beans On A Sequel Remaster

A Last of Us Part 2 remaster for PS5 would follow the same trajectory as the first game

Trone Dowd
Sony

The composer for The Last of Us Part 2 may have spoiled the existence of an upcoming PS5 remaster for Naughty Dog’s 2020 game.

During an appearance on the Blender podcast, composer Gustavo Santaolalla seemed to let it slip that a newer version of the Last of Us Part 2 is in production. When asked about his banjo-playing cameo at the start of the game, he mentioned that in a “new edition” of the game, players will be able to interact with him even more.

“In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can't tell you anything else,” Santaolalla says in the interview, according to a translation from Spanish.

A remastered version of The Last Of Us Part 2 would make sense business wise. Just last September, Naughty Dog released a spruced up version of the first game in the series exclusively on the Playstation 5, revamping everything including environments, character models, and controls. That same re-release also came to PC earlier this year to less than stellar reviews thanks to performance issues.

A re-release of the critically acclaimed sequel, which came out just five months before the Playstation 5’s launch, would also follow the trajectory of the original game. A year after its original release on the Playstation 3 back in 2013, Naughty Dog released a remastered version of it on the (then-brand new) Playstation 4 a year later.

The PS4 version of the game is playable on PS5, and even received a current-gen upgrade in 2021.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding a The Last Of Us Part 2 remaster, there couldn’t be a better time for such a release. Earlier this week, the television adaptation of the game received a whopping 24 Emmy nominations, second only to fellow HBO original Succession. Among the categories it’s nominated for are Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress.

