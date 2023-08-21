Landmark EU Tech Regulations Come Into Effect
Some tech companies, including Amazon, have already made changes to their policies to comply with the new regulation
Sweeping new laws will go into effect in Europe over the course of the next few weeks — the legislation could set the tone for the tech industry across the globe with its scope.
The Digital Services Act will go into effect on August 25. The Act, which contains hundreds of provisions, gives tech companies new limits and guidelines on content moderation, consumer choice and algorithms to name a few central issues.
“The key change is that big tech is losing its monopoly on how it designs services and interprets rules it sets for users,” Martin Husovec, an associate professor of law at the London School of Economics, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Another law, the Digital Markets Act, goes into effect in September. That act is designed to enable greater competition and protections for third-party sellers that operate on tech companies' platforms and app stores but which have their own platforms.
Some of the tech industry’s largest players have begun to comply.
Amazon has started publishing more content on third-party vendors and opened up new avenues for users to report illegal products on the platform. The company had previously tried to argue that it did not meet the act’s definition of a Very Large Online Platform and therefore was not subject to the rules set out for that class of business, but it is now working to comply.
Separately, TikTok has rolled out a way for users turn off the ‘For You’ feed to try and comply with the Act's limits on how new content is suggested to users based on their viewing history.
