Meat grown in a lab can be sold to American consumers, but the industry faces numerous challenges before it can compete with the real thing, according to industry experts.

Whether or not the taste will win over carnivorous consumers, experts told Reuters on Thursday that the companies have an uphill battle to scale their production and reduce costs to compete against the poultry industry in the US — even though they have regulatory approval.

"Technology success and regulatory approval was the first hurdle," said Leticia Goncalves, president of global foods at Archer-Daniels-Midland, an investor in both companies.

"Second is scalability at the right cost."

In November 2022, the Food and Drug Administration finished a first pre-market consultation on meat generated from animal cells grown in a lab — the first regulatory hurdle towards approval for sale. Then in June, two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, both got approval from the Department of Agriculture to sell lab-grown chicken in stores.

Plant-based meat may provide a cautionary tale: After an initial surge in interest in products like Beyond Burger, the sector saw sales decline in 2022 as the innovative products failed to capture consumers on a scale to compete with meat.

More optimistically, Good Meat already has a restaurant on its side: Jose Andres's Washington, D.C. eatery China Chilcano will sell its lab-made chicken for a similar price to traditionally grown chicken. China Chilcano will begin selling the lab-grown meat on July 31.

But Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane told Bloomberg there is a long way to go before meat that started out as cells in a petri dish becomes as go-to as a box of Purdue chicken drumsticks.

“Can it be scaled up in a really meaningful way? That needs to get solved," Cahillane said.