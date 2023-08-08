Kids in Georgia Might Need Parental Permission to Join Social Media Next Year

Children in the state of Georgia might need parental approval before operating a social media account. Two top Republican lawmakers, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Senator Jason Anavitarte, are pushing the new law, which could take effect as quickly as 2024, the Associated Press reported Monday.

“It’s important that we empower parents,” Anavitarte said at a press conference. “A lot of parents don’t know how to restrict content.”

Existing federal regulations, such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), already discourage social media companies from allowing minors on their platforms. Facebook and Instagram don’t allow children younger than 13 years old. The proposed Georgia state law takes things much further, and joins other states imposing restrictions on minors’ use of social media.

The Georgia State Capitol is seen on January 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In the last few months, states including Arkansas, Texas and Utah have introduced laws that require social media companies to verify the age of users, and restrict access to persons younger than 18 unless they obtain parental consent. The proposed Georgia law will adopt a similar approach.

Efforts by states to protect younger users of online services come after years of research and other concerns that social media is harmful to children. In May, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that existing safety actions by platforms are “simply not enough” and requested that parents take “immediate action to protect kids.”

In Louisiana, lawmakers have proposed laws that require parent consent for minors' use of social media and give parents extensive powers to monitor their ward’s online activities, stipulate access schedules and review any cyber reports the child makes. And last year, California required tech companies to adopt age-appropriate designs and barred platforms from profiling minors or using their personal information in ways that could be physically or mentally harmful.

In April, federal lawmakers unveiled the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act which could extend user age verification across the country while introducing guardrails against the kind of algorithms-influenced content shared with minors.