Key House Republican Wants to Split Leadership of NSA, Military Cyber Force

One of the most powerful national security-focused Republicans in Congress wants to end a decade-long arrangement in which the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command share a single leader, a long-debated idea in Washington that the Biden administration opposes.

Since the creation of Cyber Command, the military’s digital warfare unit, its commander has also jointly served as director of the NSA. It’s known as a “dual-hat” arrangement, and the Biden administration and some influential lawmakers support it. But in an interview on Thursday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) told The Messenger, “I believe that the dual-hat needs to end.”

Gen. Paul Nakasone, the current NSA and Cyber Command leader who is retiring soon, “has done a great job” in the position, Turner said, but “I believe that the two jobs are more than any one individual can have responsibility for.”

Because cyber threats are poised to “exponentially grow” and the U.S. desperately needs “real and meaningful cyber-offense capabilities,” Turner said, Cyber Command “is going to have to be independently led.”

Cyber Command, a relatively new part of the U.S. military created in 2010, depends heavily on the resources and expertise of the NSA’s elite malware creators and analysts. Military officials have said having the same person in charge of both organizations helps ensure that the NSA provides Cyber Command with the support it needs. But former President Barack Obama came close to splitting the two organizations before he left office, and calls to do so have occasionally bubbled up ever since then.

As chair of the intelligence committee, Turner holds significant sway over congressional efforts to oversee the 18-agency U.S. intelligence community. But his opposition to the joint NSA/Cyber Command leadership arrangement puts him at odds with the Biden administration, which conducted a review that ended up supporting the arrangement, and with key lawmakers, including the Republican senator who previously oversaw military cyber operations. Democratic control of the Senate also makes Turner’s quest unlikely to succeed for now.

Even so, Turner can use his position to create headaches for the White House through legislative requirements for more information about the dual-hat, and the razor-thin balance of power in the Senate means that a single election could alter the dynamics there enough to create new momentum for Turner's position.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during a press conference on the 2023 Fiscal Year budget at the U.S Capitol Building on December 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In his interview with The Messenger, Turner also criticized the Biden administration for failing to develop “a cyber offense strategy” to “take advantage of the authorities that have been given to Cyber Command” and use the full power of its hacking capabilities.

Little is known about the Pentagon’s offensive cyber operations, which are highly classified. The government has only publicly discussed a few instances of Cyber Command hacking U.S. adversaries like Russia and Iran, and the specifics of its activities have been kept closely guarded.

Turner, who is one of eight lawmakers briefed on the government’s most sensitive intelligence, said “our reluctance to undertake what the administration sees as offensive, as opposed to purely defensive, [cyber] actions limits our ability to protect ourselves.”

When Donald Trump was president, he signed a memorandum giving military commanders more latitude to launch cyberattacks without high-level approval. Asked whether that authority has helped, Turner said “our cyber operations continue to be hampered” by bureaucracy.

Turner also said the Biden administration was hesitant to “identify China as an adversary” for its aggressive cyberattack campaigns, saying he had received briefings from officials who cast doubt on the intentions of Chinese hacks. “I think the administration and the intelligence community are reluctant to see China as a bad actor, and [they] view these intrusions more as [a] nuisance,” he said. “That perception has to shift.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on any of Turner’s remarks.

One area where Turner said the White House has been more cooperative is in discussions about reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, an important but controversial spying power that expires at the end of the year. The Biden administration says Section 702 provides most of the government’s information about cyber threats.

The House intelligence and judiciary committees are working together to propose “very substantive reforms” to Section 702, Turner said, and “the White House is aware of and supportive of this process” and has discussed potential changes. “The administration, I believe, is completely on board.”

A White House advisory panel recently recommended reauthorization with reforms, although it didn’t back all of the changes sought by civil-liberties advocates.