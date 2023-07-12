Vice President Kamala Harris met with civil rights and civil society leaders Wednesday to examine how artificial-intelligence tools can threaten safety and security, including deepening existing inequality and discrimination.

The Capitol Hill meeting falls in a series of gatherings that the White House is using to bolster and support its response to the various issues AI poses. In May, Harris met with the heads of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and other companies that are driving the booming popularity of AI and was briefly joined by President Biden.

But the meeting Wednesday was a counterbalance to those kinds of Corporate America conversations and focused on the risks AI already presents to vulnerable communities, such as enabling scams against seniors, tracking warehouse workers and leading to poor hiring practices based on biased algorithms.

“It is a false choice to suggest that we either can advance innovation or protect consumers,” Harris said in her opening remarks before the closed door meeting at the White House. “We can do both.”

“What's notable about this event is a deliberate choice to meet with different groups that represent consumers and different rights and interests that are being directly impacted by AI right now,” said Alexandra Reeve Givens, the president of the Center for Democracy and Technology who attended the Harris sit-down. “The administration is really focusing on some of the more immediate consumer harms that can result from AI, in addition to some of the kind of the long term and national security risks that have captured so much attention recently.”

The range of attendees with Harris reflect a more diverse group of voices than other meetings around AI and include heads of organizations such as AARP, the National Fair Housing Alliance and Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund, among others. Along with the vice president, the White House sent Arati Prabhakar, the Office of Science and Technology’s policy director, and Neera Tanden, the Domestic Policy Council’s director, among other staffers—a full roster meant to show the administration interest in AI.

Last fall the administration published a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and President Biden has signed an Executive Order that tasks federal agencies with rooting out bias in the design and use of new technologies like AI. Meanwhile, Congress continues to discuss regulating AI while making little progress.

The Office of Management and Budget is also planning to soon release draft policy guidance for federal agencies making sure the development, procurement, and use of AI systems aren’t violating people’s rights.

Guidance from OMB is a start, Givens said, but the next step is hard: “thinking about how agencies can implement that on an ongoing basis sustainably for years to come,” said Givens.