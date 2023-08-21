Justin Trudeau Blasts Meta over Canada News Blockade as Wildfires Rage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at Facebook parent company Meta on Monday, saying the company had put “corporate profits ahead of people's safety” by blocking local news on the platform as wildfires continued to burn in the country's northwest.

In June, Trudeau’s Liberal government passed the law Bill C-18, which requires tech companies that host local news to compensate Canadian media outlets.

Meta has been vociferously opposed to the law. In May, the company’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg was due to address a parliamentary hearing on the law, but backed out after the hearing’s title was changed to Tech Giants’ Current and Ongoing Use of Intimidation and Subversion Tactics to Evade Regulation in Canada and Across the World.



In a statement, Clegg decried the bill and claimed news outlets benefited more than Meta from content sharing on Facebook.

In the statement, Clegg threatened that if the law were to pass, Facebook would block all Canadian news content from the site — and the company has since followed through.

As wildfires continue to burn in large sections of northern Canada, particularly in the Northwest Territories and northern British Columbia, Trudeau said local residents are restricted in accessing potentially life-saving information.

Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada speaks during the closing of The World Law Congress in the Economic and Social Council Chamber (ECOSOC) at the United Nations Headquarters on July 21, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

"It is so inconceivable that a company like Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of ensuring that local news organizations can get up-to-date information to Canadians and reach them where Canadians spend a lot of their time — online, on social media, on Facebook,” Trudeau said to local press.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company is continuing to block news content from Canadian news outlets but added that Facebook has activated its Safety Check tool in areas affected by wildfires. They added that fire-related information from government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations remain available on Facebook.

Meta was not alone in criticizing C-18. In a blog post, Google called the bill “unworkable.”

C-18 would cause “uncertainty for our products and exposes us to uncapped financial liability simply for facilitating Canadians’ access to news from Canadian publishers,” they wrote.

As a result of the law’s passage, Google removed links to Canadian news sources from its Search, News and Discover features.