Judge Denies Biden Admin’s Ask To Lift Ban on Communication With Social Media Companies

A federal judge on Monday rejected the Biden administration’s request for him to lift his order restricting communications between the administration and major social media companies.

In denying the administration’s July 6 request, Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana concluded that the plaintiffs in the case, the Republican state attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, were likely to succeed in their lawsuit challenging how government agencies worked with social media giants to limit the spread of mis- and disinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and election security.

Doughty, a Donald Trump appointee, also concluded that the government would not be “irreparably injured” if agencies remained unable to discuss certain subjects with Facebook, Twitter and other social media firms.

“The First Amendment free speech rights of Plaintiffs by far outweighs the Defendants’ interests,” Doughty wrote.

The judge also rejected the Biden administration’s arguments that his July 4 preliminary injunction was overly broad. He maintained that the injunction clearly prohibited only the kinds of cooperation with social media firms that would violate users’ “protected free speech.”

“Defendant officials can be and should be trained to recognize what speech is protected and what speech is not prior to working with social-media companies to suppress or delete postings,” he said.

Under the terms of Doughty’s injunction, the government can continue to hold meetings with social media companies to discuss issues such as cyberattacks on election infrastructure.

The Biden administration has already asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to intervene and overrule Doughty.