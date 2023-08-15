Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap Pods - The Messenger
Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap Pods

The Giraffenap pods are inspired by Giraffes, which can sleep standing up, but humans may not be so adaptable

Published |Updated
Andrew Liszewski
The Giraffenap standing sleep pods will be debuting at the Nescafé Harajuku coffee shop in downtown Tokyo.Giraffenap

A nap can sometimes be a more effective way to snap out of a midday slump than a cup of coffee. Now, a coffee shop in downtown Tokyo asks, "why not both?" The Nescafé Harajuku will be the first recipient of something called the Giraffenap pod, which allows patrons to catch a quick 20-minutes of shuteye. Unfortunately, they'll have to do it while standing up, to help minimize the pod's footprint.

As the name implies, the Giraffenap pod, which looks like a payphone booth, was inspired by the long-necked animals, which are capable of sleeping while standing up. Designed and built by a Japanese company, Koyoju Plywood Corporation, the Giraffenap not only features extensive soundproofing, but also ventilation to keep the air inside fresh. More importantly, it's built in a way that supposedly makes it comfortable to nap while upright.

A closer look inside the Giraffenap pods which feature adjustable supports that promise to make sleeping while standing up actually comfortable.
Multiple adjustable supports allow the Giraffenap pods to be customized so each napper has a comfortable sleep.

Unlike giraffes, humans tend to succumb to gravity when falling asleep while upright, so the interior of the Giraffenap pods include multiple padded supports for the user's head, butt, lower legs, and feet, which are all adjustable to ensure every user has the most comfortable nap possible. According to SoraNews24, the designers of the Giraffenap claim users can potentially reach stage 2, or N2, sleep: a pre-REM state where the body relaxes and breathing, heart rate, and brain activity slow enough to feel refreshed after just 20 minutes of napping.

It seems counter-intuitive to try to take a nap in a coffee shop—a place where people specifically seek out caffeine—but the Nescafé Harajuku recommends drinking a cup of coffee just before cozying up in the pod, where a 20-minute power nap will give the caffeine enough time to start kicking in.

The two versions of the Giraffenap pods pictured next to each other.
The Giraffenap pods will eventually be available for sale later this year in either a Spacia or Forest finish.Giraffenap

Available in two different finishes: a stark white Spacia option that looks like a spaceship's escape pod, and a bamboo-finished Forest option that looks like a sauna, the Giraffenap will eventually be available for sale later this year. For the time being, anyone wanting to give one a test drive will need to reserve a pod through Nescafé Harajuku's online reservation system. The pods will officially start seating customers on August 22.

Read More

The Giraffenap isn't the cafe's only option for sneaking in some z's, according to its booking site, so horizontal sleepers will still be taken care of—assuming they can snag a spot in the cafe's limited sofa seats or recliners.

