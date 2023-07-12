James Webb Space Telescope’s First Year: Space Scientists Reflect on What We’ve Learned

The James Webb Space Telescope has offered tantalizing glimpses at some of the most perplexing and mysterious corners of the cosmos. Today, a year into its full science operations, astronomers around the world are marking its first birthday — and looking ahead.

“It's been tremendously exciting to be able to be part of this in some small way and just watch,” said Christopher Britt, an education and outreach scientist with the Space Telescope Science Institute, which coordinates the telescope’s various projects and missions.

“As the universe opens up for us, we're seeing so much of the universe in a brand new way," Britt said. "And whenever that happens, whenever you have a new kind of eye, you're going to make new discoveries, you're going to see things you didn't think you would.

"We started seeing that with Webb," he added.

On Wednesday morning, the partners behind Webb — NASA, the European Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, and others — marked the Webb's birthday by releasing a new image of stars being born in a nursery 390 light-years from Earth.

Since July 12, 2022, the Webb has captured the imaginations of the public and scientists alike. But while many of its images are stunningly beautiful, they aren’t necessarily representative of the trove of data actually being captured by the telescope.

Unlike the Webb's predecessor, the Hubble, which is capable of examining the spectrum of light that is visible to the human eye, the Webb specializes in infrared light, which humans can’t see. The dazzling pictures of brightly colored galaxies are carefully crafted using data sent from the telescope, as the actual photos are initially a stark black and white. But infrared sensors have allowed the Webb to peer into corners of the universe that were previously off limits to Hubble.

The Webb is capable of picking up information that is very, very old and very, very distant: beams of ultraviolet light that originated from galaxies and stars just a few hundred million years after the birth of the universe itself. Within that light is information about the objects themselves, as well as the regions of space they pass through.

Looking at these data reveals “the conditions where planets are made, where maybe life can be,” said Britt.

“Ices and discs around other stars that are eventually going to wind up in planets somewhere. That's not the same thing as finding life, of course, but it's the necessary ingredients," he added.

The Webb did not always seem destined for such glory. During the early days of the project, the initial estimate of the telescope’s cost came out at $1 billion. But that price ballooned to ten times that amount by the time the Webb was completed. And while metaphysical questions about humanity’s place in the universe are as romantic as they are critical for sussing out our origin story, it's a massive cost to taxpayers for information that likely won’t play a major role in their day-to-day.

But David Helfand, a professor of astronomy at Columbia University, said that context helps put the price in perspective. The $10 billion is “equivalent to one Starbucks coffee per year per taxpayer,” he said.

“This is not going to lower the price of gasoline, or improve your financial portfolio,” Helfand quipped. “Studying the universe is something we do for the same reason that we support symphony orchestras and opera companies and poets — because it distinguishes us as a curious species on this tiny little planet, looking at trying to understand the universe as a whole.”

Britt pointed out that while the benefits of Webb may not be immediately obvious, that’s not to say that there won’t be any. He pointed to the example of dark matter and energy, the mysterious substance and force that makes up the vast majority of the universe and about which we know incredibly little.

“It's impossible to say what the applications of understanding the rest of the universe are until we do it," Britt said.

"Most of the universe is dark energy and we have no clue what it is but it seems like it could be important to find that out,” he added.