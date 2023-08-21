See the Ring Nebula Glitter in Stunning New NASA Images - The Messenger
See the Ring Nebula Glitter in Stunning New NASA Images

The Ring Nebula was discovered in the 18th Century, but it has never been observed in this detail before

Adam Kovac
The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has observed the well-known Ring Nebula with unprecedented detail. Formed by a star throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel, the Ring Nebula is an archetypal planetary nebula. Also known as M57 and NGC 6720, it is both relatively close to Earth at roughly 2,500 light-years away. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow, N. Cox, R. Wesson

New images from the James Webb Space Telescope offer unprecedented new views into a well known cosmic body. 

The Ring Nebula was first discovered in the 18th century. Nebulas are gigantic clouds of dust and gas that can span millions of miles across — in the Ring Nebula’s case, it would take a ray of light a year to go from one end to the other. 

While the Ring Nebula has been observed before, the new Webb Telescope images offer the highest spatial resolution ever.

According to the space telescope’s website, the stunning pictures, which observed light in the near-infrared and mid-infrared ranges, offer new details of the nebula’s structure.

The telescope witnessed the nebula using two instruments. This image was made with the telescope's NIRCam instrument:

THe Ring Nebula. (ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow, N. Cox, R. Wesson)

Hot gas can be seen at the center, contrasting with 20,000 globules of hydrogen. The nebula’s “shell,” which is made up of carbon-based molecules known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, can also be seen. 

The second image was taken by the telescope's MIRI instrument:

Webb MIRI Cam image
The Ring Nebula. (ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow, N. Cox, R. Wesson)

At the very center is a dying star, which throws off the gases that make up the colorful main ring.

The Ring Nebula lies around 2,500 light-years away  from Earth — relatively close, especially compared to some of the other objects viewed by the Webb Telescope. 

