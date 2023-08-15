Israel Debates Loaning Ancient Christian Mosaic to US Museum - The Messenger
Israel Debates Loaning Ancient Christian Mosaic to US Museum

The mosaic is an important archaeological find for understanding the history of early Christianity

Abubakar Idris
An Israeli prisoner cleans the dirt from an early Christian mosaic bearing an inscription in ancient Greek and a Christian motif of a pair of fish, in the ruins of a recently excavated rare Christian religious church from about the 3rd-4th centuries AD, on the grounds of Megiddo prison November 6, 2005 in northern Israel.David Silverman/Getty Images

Israel is debating uprooting a historic Christian artifact discovered nearly two decades ago. The Megiddo Mosaic is a decorated floor dating back two millennia famed as the world’s earliest Christian prayer hall.

Located in northern Israel, the mosaic was discovered in 2004 during an excavation of a proposed site for a new prison expansion. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) salvaged the site and studied it for four years. They discovered an inscription that says “to the God Jesus Christ,” and the site’s estimated origin dates back to 234 CE, a period before the Roman Empire fully converted to Christianity.

The Megiddo Mosaic is reputed as the first known archeological evidence of the early Christian belief that Jesus was divine, and some theologists believe this discovery reinforces the credibility of the Bible.

The mosaic is located a few feet away from the presumed site of a prophetic battleground for the end of days, the Armageddon. The Megiddo Mosaic has since become a major tourist attraction in the Holy Land.

Now, the archaeological find is at the center of a controversial plan to uproot it and loan it to an American museum for display. The Museum of the Bible in Washington hopes the mosaic would provide an “opportunity to educate our thousands of visitors on important pieces of history such as this mosaic,” Jeffrey Kloha, the museum’s chief curatorial officer, told the Associated Press.

But the move is receiving pushback, especially from archaeologists and theologists.

“Once you take any artifact outside of its archaeological context, it loses something, it loses a sense of the space and the environment in which it was first excavated,” Candida Moss, a theology professor at University of Birmingham, told the Associated Press.

The IAA said moving the mosaic is the best way to protect it and claim they’re involving academics and archaeologists in the decision-making process.

