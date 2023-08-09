Apple’s iPhone 15 Reveal Likely Set For September 12

If you’re eagerly anticipating Apple’s annual reveal of its next iPhone, grab your calendar and a pencil, but not a pen. While Apple hasn’t sent out official invites just yet, Bloomberg's reliable Apple analyst Mark Gurman believes that Tuesday, September 12 is when Tim Cook will take to the stage to reveal the iPhone 15.
According to a post by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on X (formerly Twitter) last night, “Signs are increasingly pointing to Sept. 12 as the iPhone 15 event date, but obviously things can still theoretically change.”
Last year, Apple’s big fall event took place on Wednesday, September 7, when the company revealed the iPhone 14, the 14 Plus, as well as the super-sized iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Tragically, the event also brought with it news of the demise of the iPhone 13 mini, as its 5.4-inch screen was not carried over to the iPhone 14 lineup. Were the anguished cries of small-pocketed and small-handed iPhone users heard by Apple? Will the iPhone 15 lineup revive the mini model?
- Apple is Having Problems Manufacturing its Highest-End iPhone 15s
- iOS 17 Public Beta Offers Early Access to Apple’s Newest iPhone Features
- Apple Could Be Raising the Price of Its Best iPhones
- Ring It Up: Original iPhone ‘Holy Grail’ Nets Nearly $200k at Auction
- Can Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Go Where Others Failed to Go Before?
It's unclear yet which upgrades the iPhone 15 will have, although rumors spurred by EU regulation changes are predicting a switch from Apple's proprietary Lightning charging port to USB-C. Gurman has also predicted in his newsletter that the Dynamic Island feature from premium iPhone 14 models will be standard across the iPhone 15 line.
Gurman's prediction contradicts an earlier report from 9TO5Mac, in which the publication said that “multiple sources familiar with the matter” claimed that “mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.” September 13 falls on a Wednesday this year, which would line up to last year’s iPhone event.
In an earlier X post on August 6, Gurman speculated that the iPhone 15 would be available sometime around September 22, following an Apple event on either September 12 or September 13. The date won't be locked down for certain until Apple sends out invites, which happened last year on August 24.
