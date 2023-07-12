iOS 17 Public Beta Offers Early Access to Apple’s Newest iPhone Features

Alongside similar updates for iPad and Apple TV, Apple today released the public beta for iOS 17. The beta lets users preview upcoming changes and new features for iPhone that will officially rollout this Fall.

On first blush, the iOS 17 update is essentially an eclectic grab bag of ideas for Apple's flagship product, but ultimately iOS 17 is looking to provide brand new features rather than iterate on existing ones.

What Does the iOS 17 Beta Do?

Installing the iOS 17 beta gives iPhone owners access to previews of new iPhone features including the ability to make stickers using their photos, leave a video message on missed FaceTime calls, and access the StandBy smart display experience.

There’s a full breakdown on Apple’s website, but here are a few of the standout updates.

StandBy Turns the iPhone into a Basic Smart Display

Right now, an iPhone charging on its side simply displays a blank screen, or in the case of models with an always-on display, a clock. With StandBy, models that are charging and turned sideways can now be used with a number of widgets.



These widgets let owners display a customizable clock, show a rotating selection of photos, get results from Siri searches, view currently playing music, see food delivery status, and more. It’s essentially a simpler take on the functionality found in Google’s Nest Hub products, but free and built right into the iPhone.

StandBy can also set specific widget presets to automatically take over depending on which MagSafe charger the phone is using, but its basic features will work with any charger. On iPhone models with an always-on display, StandBy mode will stay on indefinitely, but users of other iPhone models will still need to occasionally wake their screens to keep using StandBy’s widgets.

Custom Stickers Bring More Personality to iMessage

iOS 16 introduced the ability to cut people, animals, and objects out of photos, but iOS 17 takes that feature one step further to let users turn those cutouts into iMessage stickers. To make a custom sticker, simply long press on a photo’s subject to remove it from the background, then tap on the sticker option.

Custom stickers can be edited with borders and effects, which can be helpful if the automated cutout process wasn’t totally accurate. It’s a fun way to inject a bit of personal flavor into conversations. For example, if the family cat makes a grumpy face, that can be turned into a reaction sticker to use when getting bad news.

Even better is that cutouts from live photos, which are technically short videos, will turn into animated stickers. If a toddler does a funny dance, taking a live photo of it (which most iPhones do by default) will let a parent make an animated sticker from it.

Custom stickers technically aren’t limited to iMessage, although whether they will play well with other apps depends on the app and sticker in question.

A New iPhone Keyboard

The iPhone’s new keyboard features focus on two major additions. The first is a less aggressive autocorrect, which clearly highlights words as they’re replaced and lets users undo autocorrects with a single tap.

The second mimics a feature that’s been present in Google Drive since 2018, and will suggest autocomplete predictions for words and sentences as users type. These can either be ignored, or confirmed by pressing the space bar.

Interactive Widgets Can Control Your Lights from Your iPhone



Following up the release of the 2nd generation HomePod, Apple’s allowing for more smart home control right from an iPhone with interactive widgets. These can display the weather or reminders, but will also be able to control wifi or bluetooth connected gadgets like smart bulbs and speakers.

Live Voicemail Helps You Avoid Spammers

Getting a phone call in the middle of an important meeting can feel like defusing a bomb on a timer. It could be spam, and taking it could disrupt the meeting. Or it could be important, and declining it could initiate days of phone tag. Either way, a decision has to be made quickly. Live voicemail, which mimics a somewhat similar feature on Pixels, offers a solution.

Live voicemail lets iPhone owners send a call straight to voicemail right from the call screen, then see a live transcription of the voicemail as it comes in. If it’s important, the user can still pick up the call. But if it’s spam, it can be safely ignored.

How to install the iOS 17 public beta

The iOS 17 beta is compatible with all mainline iPhones beginning at the iPhone XR (X standing for 10) and counting up to the iPhone 14 Plus. It will also work with a 2nd generation or later iPhone SE. Installing it requires being on iOS 16.4 or later, which users can check by opening the Settings app, then tapping on "General," and finally tapping on "About." If a phone’s not on iOS 16.4 or later, users can download it by following the same instructions but tapping on "Software Update" instead of "About."

Once a phone is ready for the iOS 17 beta, users need to make sure their Apple ID is signed up for the iOS beta program on Apple’s website, which involves signing a lengthy terms and conditions contract. While even Apple’s betas tend to be polished, remember that any pre-release software carries some risk.

To install the iOS 17 public beta to a phone that has a compatible OS and Apple ID, simply Tap on the Settings app, then "General," then "Software Update." Under “Automatic Updates,” there will be an option for “Beta Updates.” Tapping on it will should display the Apple ID linked to the phone, but if not, there should be an option to “Use a different Apple ID.”



Once that’s set, select “iOS 17 Public Beta.” There will also be an option for “iOS 17 Developer Beta,” but this is intended for app makers and tends to be less stable. Afterwards, go back one screen and hit “Download and Install” under the iOS 17 Beta Update.

When will iOS 17 go live?

For those interested in the features outlined above but who don’t want to go through the hassle of installing the beta, iOS 17 is expected to go live for all users in September (based on previous iOS release windows). Based on the iPhone 14’s release date, this should also be around the release of the iPhone 15, meaning those looking to upgrade to the latest model will likely be able to just buy a new phone and have the latest hardware and software right from the get go.