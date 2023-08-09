Apple is Moving the End Call Button in iOS 17

Apple’s iOS 17 update will change the way we hang up calls — by simply changing the placement of the familiar red "end call" button.
The Phone app user interface on iPhone hasn’t changed in years, but the beta version of iOS 17 shows a difference, reports CNBC. The update will noticeably alter the layout to ditch the familiar setup of six buttons for mute, keypad, speaker, add call, FaceTime, and contacts all appearing in the middle of the screen with the red end call button underneath them. Instead, the bottom of the screen will have six buttons including the end call button at the bottom right, while the contacts button is getting the boot.
A side-by-side of the change, with the new version on the right (credit: CNBC):
Accompanying the change are other tweaks such as real-time voicemail transcriptions that can help filter out spam and a bolder font for displayed numbers or contact names. Some broader features included in the public beta for iOS 17 are new keyboard functionalities with improvements to AutoCorrect and custom stickers from photo cutouts.
iOS 17 is expected to go live for all iPhone users in September, with the beta version available now.
