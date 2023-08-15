Scientists Want You to Kill These Bugs

Invasive species are a major problem. These biological invaders, usually thrust into new environments by humans, can upend ecosystems, often going unchecked in their rampant exploitation of new resources. Without the natural predators of their homelands, invaders can overwhelm native species before they know what hit them.

Invasive species are also expensive. From 1970 to 2017, invasive species cost the global economy at least $1.28 trillion dollars, according to a recent study. Invasive insects can be especially problematic, as they spread new diseases, decimate crops, and generally run amuck in habitats unaccustomed to their presence.

While it can be tough to get rid of invasive insects that have been around for a while, newly arrived bugs can be stomped out —literally. Eradication campaigns often enlist ordinary people in efforts to beat back invasive insects before it’s too late. In that spirit, here’s a look at a dozen of the worst invasive insects (and one weird worm!) to afflict the United States.

Spotted Lantern Fly

A close-up of a spotted lanternfly. cmannphoto/Getty Images

Spotted lanternflies are beautiful: in their adult form, dotted translucent outer wings conceal vivid red hindwings, resembling a flame glowing within a lantern. As beautiful as they are, experts are urging anyone who sees this bug to extinguish that glowing flame with their foot, so to speak. That’s because these insects pose a major threat to U.S. timber and crops, especially vineyards.

Native to China, spotted lanternflies (which are not actually flies, but planthoppers) were first spotted in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Since then they’ve spread to at least 13 states, mostly along the eastern seaboard. They feed on plants by stabbing them with straw-like mouthparts, sucking out sap and leaving open wounds that leave plants susceptible to deadly fungal infection. Spotted lanternflies deposit egg masses in a plaster-like smear on trees, rocks or other flat surfaces. If you see one, scrape it into a plastic baggie filled with hand sanitizer, or thoroughly smoosh them all.

Tiger Mosquito

DigiPub/Getty Images

One of the most dangerous invasive species, the Asian tiger mosquito gained a foothold in Houston after hitchhiking in used tires shipped from Asia during the mid 1980s. Since then, these jet-black mosquitos striped with bands of white have spread to at least 40 states, bringing the threat of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and zika to new places, though of course not all tiger mosquitoes carry these pathogens. Tiger mosquitoes like to breed anywhere water can collect, so be sure to empty any small pools of standing water that might attract these pests.

Spongy moth

A gypsy moth Ed Reschke/Getty Images

Spongy moth larvae are hungry, hungry caterpillars that can leave trees leafless in a matter of days. Formerly known as gypsy moths, spongy moths are native to Europe, but a French scientist introduced them to the U.S. in 1869 as part of a plan to create a silk market here (it didn’t work). Now, the moths endanger over 300 different species of trees and shrubs in 20 states on the east coast and in the Midwest. The finely-hairy caterpillars are easy to spot by the pairs of blue and red dots lining their back. Each tiny larva can devour a square foot of leaves each day, and populations can decimate whole forests.

Experts advise knocking caterpillars from tree trunks into soapy water to kill them, though be sure to wear gloves as their tiny hairs can irritate skin. Wrapping trunks with a band of folded-over burlap cloth can also trap the climbing caterpillars.

Hammerhead worm

This hammerhead worm is a variety from Thailand, but worms in the US have the same body shape, including the distinctive head. Getty Images

Like its namesake, this flatworm from southeast Asia is a major predator. The slimy worms prey on native earthworms that help keep soil healthy, making the hammerhead a serious threat to some ecosystems. They also are the only terrestrial invertebrates to secrete the neurotoxin tetrodotoxin, also found in pufferfish. If you see the characteristic spade-like head, do not cut it up, as their ability to regenerate may leave you with two hammerhead worms. Instead, spray the worm with vinegar, which will kill it.

Emerald Ash Borer

Emerald Ash Borer Monique van Someren/Getty Images

Emerald Ash Borers measure just half an inch long, but their larvae are responsible for killing tens of millions of ash trees in the United States. These iridescent green beetles hail from northeastern Asia, but were first spotted in the U.S. in 2002 (though they’d likely been here longer). Since then, they’ve become a scourge of ash trees in at least 36 states. The larvae burrow deep into the trunks of ash trees, severing the tiny tubes trees use to shuttle water and nutrients. Eradication efforts focus on pesticide application and not transporting possibly infested firewood, but their spread hasn’t been slowed much. Some experts fear that the invaders could eventually wipe out most ash trees in the country.

Khapra beetle

Khapra Beetle Pest and Diseases Image Library, Bugwood.org/USDA APHIS

This tiny bean-shaped beetle packs an outsized punch as it can lay waste to stores of rice, wheat and other grains. Thought to be from India, the beetle hasn’t established a firm foothold in the U.S., but sporadic outbreaks have occurred since the 1950s. Full eradication can be difficult, since larvae can persist for years without food in cracks or crevices of containers, and are resistant to many insecticides.

Northern Giant Hornet

Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, bottom, a sample sent from Japan and brought in for research, next to a native bald-faced hornet collected in a trap on May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Washington. ELAINE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

So-called “murder hornets” made their North American debut in 2019. Since then, the giant wasps have sparked headlines, though no new hornets have been spotted in the U.S. for over a year. Still, these giant wasps can be a menace to native honeybees. Northern giant hornets can kill whole hives housing thousands of bees in a few hours, and grab flying individuals in midair. If you happen to spot one, it’s probably a good idea to avoid getting stung — one shot of venom can kill many small rodents.

Southern Pine Beetle

Southern pine beetle (Dendroctonus frontalis) FDACS/DPI/UF/IFAS

The southern pine beetle is native to the southeast, but is increasingly invading forests outside its range as far north as Maine. Adult beetles bore into the tree through cracks in bark, creating S-shaped tunnels that disrupt the flow of nutrients. Infested trees can be overwhelmed by thousands of beetles, and typically die within 2 to 4 months. From 1999-2002, one outbreak caused the timber industry to lose more than $1 billion.

Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Brown marmorated stink bug Getty Images

These squat little stinkers arrived in the U.S. during the late 1990s, and are likely here to stay. They pose no threat to humans beyond the putrid smell they emit when disturbed. They are surprisingly deft at weaseling their way into houses (sometimes by the thousands), and pose a major threat to fruit and vegetable crops in the mid-Atlantic. Scientists are working on ways of luring stink bugs into traps by mimicking their natural pheromones. If these bugs invade your living space, a vacuum can be a good, albeit potentially stinky, way of killing them.

Spotted Wing Drosophila

Spotted wind drosophila Martin Cooper/Wikimedia Commons

Spotted wing drosophila were first detected in the continental U.S. in 2008, munching on berries in coastal California. Native to Japan and other parts of southeast Asia, these fruit flies stand apart from similar species in that they prefer not-yet-ripe fruit, piercing the flesh of the fruit and laying eggs. By the time farmers are ready to sell, these infested fruits can be crawling with maggots.

Asian Long-Horned Beetle

Asian long-horned beetle USDA APHIS

If you spot the tell-tale black-and-white banded antennae of this beetle in Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina or Ohio, squash it. According to the USDA, the beetle could potentially cause more damage to hardwood forests that Dutch elm disease, chestnut blight and spongy moths combined. That’s because they’re capable of infesting many different kinds of tree species, burrowing into the wood to lay eggs, which hatch and feed on the tree from the inside out. With no known natural predators, the Asia natives could potentially spread across the country.

Red Imported Fire Ant

A red fire ant Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography/Getty Images

It's probably best to avoid stomping on these fire ants, which can swarm and relentlessly sting animals that disturb them. Better to call the local USDA office, as these insects pose a major problem for humans, crops and livestock. Originally from Brazil and Argentina, these ants arrived in Mobile, Alabama in the late 1930s. Since then, they’ve spread across more than 350 million acres of at least 14 states. Swarms of the stinging ants can devour a variety of plants, and can hurt or even kill small livestock. Nests can exceed 18 inches in height, posing problems for harvesting equipment.