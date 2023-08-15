After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties Remain

A $1.2 billion lithium iron phosphate battery factory in Tucson, Arizona. A $250 million solar module manufacturing facility in Brighton, Colorado. A $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Cartersville, Georgia.

This list of clean energy projects announced in the wake of the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act one year ago could continue for another 300 or so entries. The flurry of such announcements, which total close to $300 billion in new investment and upwards of 170,000 jobs, suggests the hype surrounding the IRA may have been justified.

“This bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever,” President Joe Biden said when he signed the IRA on August 16, 2022. When it was signed, the Congressional Budget Office projected the IRA would unleash $369 billion in clean energy tax credits —but it is increasingly clear that might be a dramatic underestimate, with Goldman Sachs predicting in April that the uncapped incentives would eventually reach $1.2 trillion.

And yet, while the IRA is only a year old and barely months into its implementation phase, its limitations as a catch-all emissions reduction program are also becoming clear. The oil industry in the U.S. continues to thrive, and some high-profile project approvals —the Willow Project in Alaska and the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia —have earned the ire of the same environmental advocates that lauded the IRA’s signing a year ago. Meanwhile, Republicans in Washington continue to talk about repealing the law’s climate provisions, and a drastic plan is circulating for a potential Republican White House in 2025 that would completely upend American climate projects.

Still, experts say the early returns on the landmark legislation are good, as far as the climate is concerned. Initial estimates showed the law would result in about a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, taking a sizeable chunk out of the 50 to 52 percent goal set by the Biden administration, and that as well could be a slight underestimate. But the devil, as always, is in the details.

“We're starting to see the profound changes that the Inflation Reduction Act will bring in catalyzing the growth of clean energy,” said Daniel Cohan, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice University who focuses in part on climate change and energy policy. “We're also seeing some growing pains and bottlenecks and uncertainty that are slowing down the initial impact of the bill.”

An unexpected boon

Through late 2021 and the first half of 2022, the IRA or its precursor legislation was alive, then dead, then alive, then buried six feet deep, then very suddenly full of vigor. After a year of such wrangling, the deal reached between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D—NY) and holdout West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin was announced in the last few days of July. It then passed the House and Senate and reached Biden’s desk within just a couple of weeks. Notably, not a single Republican voted for the bill in either chamber of Congress.

The bill, which runs close to 300 pages in length, offers a smorgasbord of policy change, from bolstering IRS enforcement and closing tax loopholes in order to raise revenue, to prescription drug pricing reform and hundreds of billions in clean energy incentives. On the climate side, the money flows to everything from heat pumps to electric vehicles, and the law created massive incentives for companies to start making and building more in the U.S. Almost immediately, that push made itself known.

In September 2022, Iowa and Wisconsin utility Alliant Energy announced plans to add 175 megawatts of battery storage to solar farms, specifically citing the IRA’s passage and its tax credits for energy storage as an accelerant to the company’s plans. The next month, Michigan-based Our Next Energy announced plans to spend $1.6 billion on a battery cell manufacturing plant; its founder Mujeeb Ijaz called the IRA “an enormous gift” to the future of electric vehicles. The announcements started pouring in: battery manufacturing electric vehicle plants galore, solar module manufacturing in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Texas, expanding the largest wind turbine factory in the world in Pueblo, Colorado.

A recent report from Climate Power found a total of 272 new clean energy projects announced between the signing of the IRA and July 20, 2023, totaling $278 billion in new investment and promising more than 170,000 jobs. These projects are widely distributed across 44 states, though the bulk are found in Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, California, and Texas.

US President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 16, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Emissions reduction potential, and uncertainty

When the IRA passed last August, several independent analyses demonstrated its potential to reduce American CO2 emissions. The Rhodium Group found the law would bring emissions down between 32 and 42 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The REPEAT project, based at Princeton University, largely agreed, and their updated analysis with data through 2022 showed the IRA maxing out at around a 41 percent reduction by the end of the decade.

Erin Mayfield, an assistant professor of engineering at Dartmouth, participated in the REPEAT project’s analyses, as well as a paper published in the journal Science in late June this year that offered an even rosier view: the IRA could bring between 43 and 48 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

“I remain as optimistic, if not more optimistic, than I was last year when it was passed,” Mayfield told The Messenger.

There is still plenty of uncertainty, however, in exactly what will happen through the rest of the decade. There are specific rules that need to be hashed out on issues like what electric vehicles qualify for rebates and incentives, and on the strict definition of clean hydrogen, among others; the hydrogen rule will be delayed until at least October, missing a deadline laid out in the text of the IRA.

Fossil fuels still in play

This picture is also complicated by a fossil fuel industry that seems, at present, largely unbothered by the newfound clean energy momentum.

After a banner 2022 where the oil industry shattered all sorts of profit records, many of the big fossil fuel companies have continued to thrive. In its second-quarter report this year, ExxonMobil earned almost $8 billion, and announced record production in its Permian Basin oil fields in West Texas as well as its offshore holdings in Guyana, in South America. Chevron announced earnings of $6 billion, and also set production records. Across the U.S., the Energy Information Administration recently projected that 2023 would set the all-time record for crude oil production, at an average of 12.8 million barrels per day. That record is projected to fall again in 2024.

Most publicly and prominently, the so-called “climate president” has come under fire for continuing to approve major fossil projects. In March, the Department of the Interior announced that the controversial Willow Project could move forward in Alaska’s North Slope, though somewhat diminished in scope. That oil project, to be developed by ConocoPhillips (second quarter earnings of $2.2 billion, record-breaking production), is projected to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day, resulting in 280 million metric tons of CO2 emissions over a 30-year lifespan. That’s equivalent to putting two million gasoline-powered cars back on the road every year, in a world where scientists say the vast bulk of remaining fossil fuels must remain in the ground in order to meet climate targets.

The Biden administration argued that legally it did not have much choice when it came to Willow, but environmental advocates decried it nonetheless. Defenders of Wildlife’s Alaska program director Nicole Whittington-Evans called the approval “a disappointing leap backwards… offsetting the administration’s priority to rein in climate change.”

Then in May, Senator Manchin was involved with another bit of dealmaking, breaking a stalemate over the debt ceiling by forcing the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. That project, which was already nearing completion but has faced numerous legal challenges, will stretch just over 300 miles between West Virginia and Virginia, carrying natural gas. Again, climate advocates cried foul; the Natural Resources Defense Council said “there’s no place” for the pipeline in “a true clean energy transition.”

Cohan, of Rice University, pushed back, pointing out that the pipelines like the MVP will carry very little fossil fuels in the grand scheme of the U.S. energy economy, and there is a good chance that deals allowing faster permitting and construction of pipelines will actually reduce emissions in the long run by allowing similarly sped up processes for much-needed transmission lines and other energy infrastructure. “There is an enormous backlog of wind and solar and battery storage projects waiting to be connected to the grid,” he said, and there is not enough transmission available to support it all.

Talk on Capitol Hill of further permitting reform that could help solve that issue, a topic often cited as a space for bipartisan agreement, has died down in recent months, and its future remains uncertain.

“We need to remember that the US economy is powered 80 percent by fossil fuels today,” Cohan told The Messenger. “Anything that makes it hard to build new energy infrastructure is going to make it far more difficult to transition to clean energy.”

Carrots vs. sticks

It has been noted that previous American attempts at climate legislation used sticks —penalties and taxes on emissions— while the IRA switched tactics and offered up hundreds of billions in carrots. And while manufacturers and energy developers eagerly began jumping at those incentives, more guidance, rules and regulations are still needed to convince everyone to join in.

“There are a lot of different flavors of carrots out there and still a lot to be determined about what the rules are for grabbing those carrots,” Cohan said. And furthermore, he said, “for these carrots to take us where we need to be on reducing emissions they need to be accompanied by some sticks, on tougher regulation that forces better efficiency and emissions reductions.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has taken some first steps in that direction, issuing a long-awaited power plant emissions rule in May that will require fossil fuel power plants to either capture their emissions or retire, as well as a tailpipe emissions rule that would accelerate the manufacture of electric vehicles.

“We're at a pivotal juncture where exactly how those rules get finalized, and whether the courts allow them to proceed, is going to be really pivotal for providing the regulatory backbones to drive down emissions,” Cohan said.

In the meantime, the possibility of any sort of legislative follow-up to the IRA that might close some of the remaining gap between U.S. climate targets and climate policy is essentially zero. After the IRA’s passage, Republicans retook the House of Representatives, though the predicted “red wave” failed to truly materialize. The GOP has talked up the idea of repealing some of the climate provisions of the IRA, even though a sizable chunk of the manufacturing announcements has emanated from red states. And the so-called Project 2025 Plan, created by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, offers a challenging climate vision if a Republican takes the White House in the next election: elimination of emissions regulations for vehicles as well as power plants, scrapping virtually every clean energy program in government, supporting a big expansion of oil and gas drilling, and more.

The momentum of the IRA and the jobs all the big announcements will bring might make that sort of overhaul more of a Republican wish list than a likely course of action, but it does make clear that even as the announcements of battery plants, solar farms, and more roll in, the one-year-old law’s legacy is still very much up in the air.