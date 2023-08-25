India’s Moon Rover Begins Exploring the Lunar South Pole To Find Water

The Chandrayaan-3 rover, Pragyan, has managed to traverse the Moon's surface a day after making it on to the regolith after its historic landing on Wednesday, August 23.

The Indian Space Research Organisation posted on social media that the vehicle had managed to travel eight meters and some of its onboard scientific instruments were working as hoped.

Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College walk past a model of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during an event to celebrate its successful lunar landing, in Mumbai on August 24, 2023. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Eight meters is not far, but it indicates that the rover is working as intended and will be instrumental in exploring what may be the most strategic region of the Moon for a future human mission.



India is the fourth country to successfully land on the Moon and the first to do so on the south pole. Chandrayaan-3's predecessor had detected frozen water in the area, and this mission hopes to both confirm and add to that discovery with a clearer picture of how much water is in the region and where it is located.

The rover will analyze the chemical composition and abundance of that water over the next two weeks before powering down for an indefinite amount of time.