India Rolls Moon Rover Out on Lunar South Pole - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

India Rolls Moon Rover Out on Lunar South Pole

The Pragyan rover will be instrumental in determining whether this spot is a good place to try and send future human missions to the Moon

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

India has succeeded in placing a rover on the Moon — making it one of two countries with active rovers on the celestial body, the other being China.

The success continues the stellar track record of Chandrayaan-3's "flawless" mission, as the Indian Space Research Organisation put it, and soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

India is the fourth nation to ever land on the Moon, and the first to land on the potentially water-rich lunar south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation confirmed that the rover, named Pragyan, had managed to disengage from the landing module, Vikram, and roll down on to the regolith on social media late on Wednesday.

In the post, the ISRO said the rover “ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon !”

On Thursday, ISRO confirmed all activities are currently going as planned and the rover and lander's systems appear normal.

Among the experiments planned for the mission's first full Earth day on the Moon (lunar days take about 29 Earth days) are observations involving the lander’s lunar seismic activity payload, which can detect moonquakes.

Another experiment will start to investigate how the Moon’s surface conducts heat, while another will start to probe the Moon's thin atmosphere.

An image of the moon's surface taken by the Chandrayaan-3's lunar lander.
An image of the moon's surface taken by the Chandrayaan-3's lunar lander.ISRO/X

The Pragyan rover is particularly notable: It's goal is to obtain reconnaissance data that might inform a future human settlement in the region. Chandrayaan-3 is a successor to 2019’s Chandrayaan-2, which detected ice at the Moon’s south pole. Sensors on Pragyan will measure the chemical composition and abundance of the Moon water. 

Depending on what Vikram and Pragyan find, it could launch a new leg of the renewed space race between the United States and Russia, as well as China and India. Abundant water is critical to settling a crewed base on the Moon.

Read More

The full Indian mission on the Moon is scheduled to last for two weeks.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.