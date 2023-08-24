India Rolls Moon Rover Out on Lunar South Pole

India has succeeded in placing a rover on the Moon — making it one of two countries with active rovers on the celestial body, the other being China.



The success continues the stellar track record of Chandrayaan-3's "flawless" mission, as the Indian Space Research Organisation put it, and soft landing on the Moon on August 23.



India is the fourth nation to ever land on the Moon, and the first to land on the potentially water-rich lunar south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation confirmed that the rover, named Pragyan, had managed to disengage from the landing module, Vikram, and roll down on to the regolith on social media late on Wednesday.

In the post, the ISRO said the rover “ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon !”

On Thursday, ISRO confirmed all activities are currently going as planned and the rover and lander's systems appear normal.



Among the experiments planned for the mission's first full Earth day on the Moon (lunar days take about 29 Earth days) are observations involving the lander’s lunar seismic activity payload, which can detect moonquakes.



Another experiment will start to investigate how the Moon’s surface conducts heat, while another will start to probe the Moon's thin atmosphere.

An image of the moon's surface taken by the Chandrayaan-3's lunar lander. ISRO/X

The Pragyan rover is particularly notable: It's goal is to obtain reconnaissance data that might inform a future human settlement in the region. Chandrayaan-3 is a successor to 2019’s Chandrayaan-2, which detected ice at the Moon’s south pole. Sensors on Pragyan will measure the chemical composition and abundance of the Moon water.

Depending on what Vikram and Pragyan find, it could launch a new leg of the renewed space race between the United States and Russia, as well as China and India. Abundant water is critical to settling a crewed base on the Moon.

The full Indian mission on the Moon is scheduled to last for two weeks.